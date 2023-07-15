LOGAN — Colyn Smith drove in three runs and Hunter Austin and Damian Smith two each and the Sophia Little League defeated Summersville Little League 23-2 in four innings on Friday afternoon in the West Virginia Junior League State Tournament at Roger E. Gertz Field.
In addition to his three RBIs, Colyn Smith along with Austin, had one hit and scored three times. Damian Smith had one hit.
After scoring four runs in the first inning without the benefit of a hit, Sophia plated nine runs in the second inning. The offense continued to roll in the third with six additional runs followed by four more in the fourth.
Sophia, who had just eight hits, took advantage of 17 walks issued by Summersville pitching, which also hit four batters and committed four errors in the field.
“The key to the game was to get on base,” Sophia manager Paul Austin said. “I told the kids before the game, I don’t care how you get on, just get on base.”
Six of Sophia’s eight hits came in the third and fourth innings against a Summersville pitching staff that used five different pitchers.
“Unfortunately, Summersville was probably trying to save a little bit of pitching at the end and were throwing some kids that we could hit and see the ball pretty good,” Austin said. “The kids have been hitting the ball good for the last couple of weeks and I expect it to continue.”
Eight different Sophia players scored at least one run, eight had at least one RBI and six had one hit or more.
Joseph Benard had two hits, drove in a run and scored three times while Brayden Gambrell had a double and one RBI go along with three runs. Allen Coalson had one hit and one RBI, Drake Cook had one hit and Andrew Coalson one RBI.
Hunter Milam crossed the plate three times and Jacob Grimmett twice for Sophia, who will play host Logan Little League at noon on Saturday.
“Us and Logan have been back and forth in a couple of state tournaments, we got them once and they got us once,” Austin said. “Logan is always tough. We are going to have to come up and put the bat on the ball better than we did today and hopefully the pitching stays strong.”
Andrew Coalson got the win for Sophia after allowing two runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one in 1 1/3 innings before being pulled after throwing 36 pitches. Damian Smith allowed one hit, striking out four and walking one in 2 2/3 innings.
“Andrew has been one of our most consistent pitchers coming into the tournament and we felt like we wanted to start with him,” Austin said. “He is not a diamond of a pitcher, he is not someone that is going to blow it by you, but he throws strikes to where we feel like they are going to put it in play, and we got a great defense behind him.”
Jacob Kieffer started on the mound for Summersville and faced only four batters before being pulled. Kieffer walked two, hit two and gave up four runs before Owen Neff relieved him in the first. Neff walked eight, allowed eight runs, gave up one hit and struck out one in 1 2/3 innings.
Wyatt Underwood allowed five runs, only one earned on two hits while walking four and striking out one in 2/3 innings. Nate Eakle gave up two hits, allowed one run and struck out one and Landon Keenan allowed four runs on three hits and walked three in his lone inning of relief.
“Walks killed us. At one point they had 11 runs and two hits. Got to put the ball in play and make some plays on that ball,” Summersville manager Jared Frieler said. “Hopefully we will find some strike zones and get some more playable balls for that infield to work behind.”
Kennan, Channing Sarver and Hunter Wheeler each had one hit for Summersville while Eakle and Sarver each scored one run.
“I thought we were going to score a couple of times there and the bats on our side, we were hitting it,” Frieler said. “We were making good steal attempts, pushing our way around the bases, but our time on the offense to the defense, we had three times the amount on the field as we did in the batter’s box.”
Summersville will play in Sunday’s losers’ bracket at 1 p.m. against the loser of Saturday’s Martinsburg and St. Albans contest.
“What we saw today was not the Summersville team and I think the nerves got them,” Frieler said. “I think after today’s game the boys will settle down, come back and play Summersville baseball rather than what we played today.”
