LOGAN – Tied at five entering the bottom of the sixth, the Sophia Little League took advantage of three Martinsburg Little League errors in a 10-7 victory Monday night in an elimination game at the West Virginia Junior League State Tournament at Roger E. Gertz Field.
Colyn Smith reached on an infield single as Carter Hajash scored from second base on an errand throw from third giving Sophia a 6-5 lead. Sophia would tack on four more runs as Smith scored on a fielding error, Damian Smith scored on a balk and Drake Cook and Andrew Coalson scored on a second fielding error to give Sophia a 10-5 lead heading to the top of the seventh.
Braylen Cole scored on a wild pitch and Liam Witmer scored on a groundout before Joseph Benard struck out William Strovel to extend Sophia’s season for another day.
Sophia will play Tuesday evening at 6 PM in the losers bracket championship against the St. Albans Little League. St. Albans lost to Logan, 10-2, in Monday’s winners bracket championship.
Logan advances to Wednesday’s state championship where they will face the winner of Tuesday’s game at 3 PM. Should St. Albans or Sophia beat Logan, a winner take all final would he played at 7 PM Wednesday.
After allowing four runs in the opening inning, Martinsburg starting pitcher Addison Tharp settled in and held Sophia to just one run over the next four innings. Tharp retired Hunter Milam on a fly out to left field before walking Hajash and exited the game with one in the sixth after exceeding Little League Baseball’s 95-pitch limit for pitchers.
Tharp allowed six runs on five hits, walking five and striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings, but suffered the loss on the mound. Mikah Green failed to record an out in the sixth and allowed three unearned runs on two hits. Donny Peebles allowed one unearned run, struck out one and got the final two outs in the sixth.
Allen Coalson got the win in relief for Sophia. Coalson allowed two runs and no hits while walking four and striking out four in 2 1/3 innings. Benard walked one and struck out one and earned the save after recording the final two outs with the potential game tying run in the on deck circle.
Andrew Coalson started and gave up three runs and three walks in one inning and Damian Smith allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in three innings.
Despite limited options in the pitching department, Sophia was able to overcome a late Martinsburg rally to stay alive in its quest for a state championship.
Sophia looked to be on their way to an easy victory as they jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after one inning. Hunter Austin scored on Hajash’s sacrifice fly to get Sophia on the board first and Milam scored on an error for a 2-0 lead. Andrew Coalson singled to right field as Smith scored on a fielding error in right to extend the lead to 3-0 and Coalson came around to score on Drake Cook’s bloop single to cap the first inning scoring.
Martinsburg would answer with three runs in the top of the second on just one hit to trim the deficit to 4-3. Aden Fowler scored on an error to start the scoring. Isaias Gonzalez-Reyes scored on a bases loaded walk and Thomas Garrett finished the scoring with a run scoring single left to get Martinsburg back in the contest.
Martinsburg took a 5-4 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Cole laid a perfect squeeze bunt to score Fowler to tie the game at four-all and Gonzalez-Reyes scored on a passed ball to give Martinsburg its first lead.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the fifth when Brayden Gambrell scored on Jacob Grimmett’s single to right field to knot score at five runs apiece.
Andrew Coalson had three hits and scored two runs while Bernard drove in two runs for Sophia. Cook and Grimmett each had one hit and one RBI, Gambrell and Colyn Smith each had a hit, Damian Smith drove in one run and scored twice and Hajash drove in a run.
Cole scored twice and drove in two runs for Martinsburg. Garrett and Lackey each had one hit and one RBI apiece, Fowler and Gonzalez-Reyes had one hit and scored two runs each and Kimble one RBI.
