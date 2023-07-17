LOGAN – Colyn Smith went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs and Sophia Little League took advantage of five errors to beat Hedgesville 7-2 on Sunday night at Roger E. Gertz Field to stay alive in the West Virginia Junior League State Tournament.
Damian Smith went 2-for-3 with one RBI and Andrew Coalson was 2-for-2 as Sophia advanced to face the Martinsburg Little League on Monday night at 7 p.m. Martinsburg was defeated by St. Albans in Sunday’s opener but rebounded Sunday afternoon to eliminate Summersville and stay alive in the tournament.
Thanks to three Hedgesville errors, Sophia jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Hunter Austin and Carter Hajash each scored a run.
In the top of the fourth, Drake Cook laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Colyn Smith and Coalson scored on a fourth Hedgesville error to make it 4-0.
Hedgesville loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth but could only push across one run to cut the deficit to 4-1 when Clayton Elliott scored on an error.
Hunter Milam pitched five innings in relief for Sophia and worked his way out of three bases loaded situations in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Milam gave up two runs on four hits, struck out five and walked two batters.
Of Milam’s five strikeouts, none were bigger than his punchout of Hedgesville’s leadoff batter Cobi Prather, to end the fifth inning to strand the bases loaded and keep Sophia ahead 4-1.
Sophia added three insurance runs in the sixth, the first run scoring on Colyn Smith’s double to score Austin. Damian Smith followed with an RBI single to score Hajash and Colyn Smith scored on a throwing error, the fifth of the game for Hedgesville.
Logan Penwell scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for Hedgesville, who loaded the bases with two outs before Milam was able to get Canyon Keesecker to ground out for the final out.
Carter Hajash, who was held to the 35-pitch threshold, got the win after allowing one hit and one walk in two innings.
Elliott was the losing pitcher for Hedgesville, who defeated Trap Hill 11-1 in six innings earlier in the afternoon. Elliott allowed seven runs on 10 hits, walking four and striking out three in five innings. Penwell pitched two innings of hitless relief and struck out one.
Elliott, Brody Faircloth, Penwell, Christopher Williams and Wyatt Zimmerman each had one hit with Elliott and Penwell each scoring one run.
Hajash had a double, scored twice and drove in one while Austin had one hit and scored two runs for Sophia. Jacob Grimmett and Milam each one hit and Cook one RBI.
