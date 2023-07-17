Ava Parks has one up on her sister.
Her sister, of course, is well known in softball circles around these parts. Kaylen Parks was a record-setting catcher at Independence who captained the Class AA all-state team her senior year.
But there was one thing Kaylen never got to do that Ava will later this week — play in a Little League regional.
Ava Parks is the catcher for the Sophia Little League Junior Girls all-star team that last week won its first state championship since 1996. On Wednesday, the team will arrive in Salisbury, N.C., for the start of the Southeast Regional.
They will play their first game Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Ava is going to play it up as much as she can.
“My sister never got to do it. I like being able to brag about that,” she said with a smile.
Surely big sister will take it for the good-natured banter that it is. After all, it is quite an accomplishment.
It has taken an all-around approach to get this far.
“Everybody has really stepped up,” head coach Ashley Justice said. “Our catching is high school-level catching. Our pitching, high school-level pitching. We have several pitchers. Honestly they are both terrific. We don’t have an ace; they’re both aces. We have one backup. Our infield knocks (plays) down. Our outfield needs a little work, but they’ve been knocking it down lately. They’ve stepped up a lot. And our batting lineup is very strong.”
The team fell just short of winning a state championship last year, falling to two-time champ Hedgesville by a single run. It certainly served as motivation this time around.
“We told ourselves next year is our year,” Justice said, “and it was.”
“It was pretty awesome,” said Parks, who will start her freshman year at Independence next month. “It really sucked to go down like that last year. I’m really glad we were able to do it this year. The teams came back better this year than they were last year.”
Ryleigh Stewart believes getting over the hump will continue to serve the team well in North Carolina.
“I feel like this year it will help us win better and keep us going,” Stewart said. “If we keep our heads up, I think we can do it.”
Sophia defeated Jefferson for the state title, but Justice feels her team’s first game of the tournament just might have been the biggest. The team trailed tournament host Moorefield 6-1 after the sixth inning before turning things around.
“Our bats got hot, aggressive base running, and in the seventh we went up by one and shut it down in the bottom of the seventh,” she said. “That was a really good game. Everybody was on the edge of their seats. Can’t breathe, heart attack, stroke level.”
And they passed, no doubt benefiting from a familiarity that comes with being around each other for so long.
“For the most part it’s like a sisterhood,” Justice said. “They’re all like my own (children). I love them like my own. They get on my nerves like my own. That’s been my number one rule since I started coaching tee ball — zero tolerance on drama. And with girls that can be hard, because girls can be catty. But honestly I cannot ask for a better group of girls or parents.”
That also goes for league administrators, she said. And those administrators have much to be proud of — the league sent six teams overall to state tournaments. Two, the 10-12 boys and Junior boys, were still alive as of Monday night.
“I really like this league,” Stewart said. “I’ve been doing it since I was little. I know everybody here.”
“I’m really glad to be a part of that,” Parks added. “I’m really proud of everybody for working like they do. We have a lot of work ethic around here.”
