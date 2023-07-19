LOGAN – Johnny Donegan allowed four hits, Josiah Cochran drove in three runs with a pair of singles and a double, and St. Albans Little League eliminated Sophia Little League with a 9-2 rain-shortened six-inning victory in the West Virginia Junior League State Tournament Tuesday night at Roger E. Gertz Field.
St. Albans advanced to the state championship against Logan. St. Albans will have to beat Logan twice to reach the Junior League Southeast Regionals. Logan, which defeated St. Albans, 10-2, on Monday, needs one win to advance.
Cochran drove in one run with a third inning double and had a two-run single as part of a six-run fourth inning. Wyatt Thomas added a double and two RBIs and Kayden Riggan had a double and one RBI.
Donegan gave up two runs in five innings, striking out three and issuing three walks to earn the win for St. Albans.
After a scoreless top of the first, Sophia had to wait out a lengthy rain delay before coming to bat in the bottom of the first. When action resumed, Andrew Coalson led off with a single and scored on Carter Hajash’s sacrifice fly to give Sophia a 1-0 lead.
Cochran tied the game with his RBI double in the top of the third and gave St. Albans a 2-1 lead when he scored on a passed ball.
St. Albans put the game out of reach with a six-run fourth. Thomas started the scoring with a two-run double to push the lead to 4-1. Cochran followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-1. A fielding error allowed Cochran to score his third run of the evening and a double from Riggan put St. Albans up 8-1.
Sophia got a run scoring single off the bat of Colyn Smith to score Hunter Austin and cut the deficit to 8-2 after four innings.
Johnathan Clark scored on a passed ball in the fifth for St. Albans final run of the night.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, the game was called due to rain, lightning and unplayable field conditions.
Damon Master had one hit and Carter Oyler scored a pair of runs for St. Albans.
Colyn Smith took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits, walking seven and striking out three in 3 1/3 innings. Hajash gave up five runs, three hits, walked six and struck out one in 2 1/3 innings of relief for Sophia.
Smith had one hit and one RBI and Austin and Coalson each had one hit and scored one run. Joseph Benard had one hit and Hajash one RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.