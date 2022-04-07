After covering 13 straight Masters Tournaments in-person from 2007 through 2019, Covid-19 brought my streak to an end. In 2020 and 2021, tournament organizers made the wise decision to limit the number of people on the course, and with it the number of media. Since I couldn’t convince ESPN or Sports Illustrated to hire me for the week, I had to stay home and watch on television. Though the experience was still grand, there’s nothing like being there, eating an egg salad sandwich with a Georgia Peach Ice Cream sandwich for dessert while taking in some of the most incredible views you’ll find anywhere.
As I spend my third straight Masters watching from White Sulphur Springs instead of Augusta National, I still can’t resist the urge to share a few thoughts. So, as we prepare to begin the second round today, here are a few of my observations to this point.
Nobody understands how to preserve and celebrate its history better than Augusta National, and no Opening Day in sports does it quite like The Masters and the tradition of the honorary starters.
How amazing is this opening ceremony? Let’s put it this way. Grown men and women who are in Augusta on vacation — many of whom have had one too many “sweet teas” the night before — get up before the sun rises to battle traffic, lines at the gate and a mad rush to the opening tee to be a part of this incredible tradition. And it’s more than worth the struggle.
I remember watching The Greenbrier’s own Sam Snead hit the opening shot along with Byron Nelson and Gene Sarazen from the library of Greenbrier East High School my senior year in 1998. I knew little about golf or its history at that point, but I understood the significance of the moment.
I’ll never forget standing in a massive crowd outside the ropes as golf’s “Big Three” — Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus — performed the duties together for the first time in 2012. The emotion of watching Player and Nicklaus tee off without Palmer for the first time in 2017 — as all in attendance proudly wore “Arnie’s Army” buttons — is also forever etched in my mind and impossible to put into words.
This year was another special moment, as another former Golf Professional Emeritus at The Greenbrier, Tom Watson, joined Player and Nicklaus on the first tee.
If you question what something like that means to a guy like Watson — who, like all of us, has watched the legends who came before him stand in that same spot and hit that same opening shot — it was clear when he stopped and addressed the crowd before stepping to his ball.
“I would like to say how honored I am to be with Gary and Jack,” said Watson. “I’ve watched this ceremony many times in the past with Arnie, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, and to be a part of this thing, I am truly humbled.”
Imagine getting to start each baseball season by watching Babe Ruth belt one out of Yankee Stadium or beginning each Super Bowl with a Johnny Unitas touchdown pass. That’s exactly what we get to see each year on Thursday at The Masters, and there’s nothing quite like it.
Another aspect where Augusta National does a tremendous job of balancing an incomparable history with an evolving game, is with its management of course changes. With a course as legendary as Augusta National, it would be easy to sit back and refuse to make any adaptations. You don’t want to mess with perfection. But officials are keenly aware that with advances in equipment and training, it would be a mistake to put today’s players on the same course that the game’s best played 50 (or even 15) years earlier. The integrity of the game, and the scores, would be compromised.
So, officials make subtle changes like adding 15 yards to No. 11 or 20 yards to No. 15 to ensure that the course continues to provide the ultimate in risk-reward opportunities for the players. The changes are difficult for the average fan to notice — especially since Augusta National makes every new addition look as though it’s been there forever — but they’re critical to maintaining the integrity of the scores posted during Masters week.
Finally, if you don’t really have a favorite and are looking for a little local rooting interest this week, let me offer you a few suggestions.
Of course, Bubba Watson at one time made his second home in West Virginia and is still a great friend of The Greenbrier. He’s “one of us,” and the two-time Masters champion is an obvious choice. But there are others.
Former winners of The Greenbrier Classic/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Joaquin Niemann (2019), Kevin Na (2018) and Xander Schauffele (2017) are in the field, as our two players who visited The Old White in 2019 when the Big 12 Conference held its Men’s Golf Championship on the storied course. Viktor Hovland of Oklahoma State finished second as an individual in that tournament. He’s currently ranked No. 4 in the world. His teammate, Matthew Wolff, finished seventh in that tournament and is currently No. 45 in the world.
That’s all for today. Grab a pimento cheese sandwich, a glass of lemonade and enjoy the second round.