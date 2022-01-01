Some of area's best at this week's New River CTC (With Schedule)

Some of the area’s top teams and top players will be in action when the annual New River CTC Invitational convenes this week at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The tournament, which began four years ago, has supplanted the now defunct Big Atlantic Classic as the premier tournament in the area.
Among the teams taking part are Class AAA state champion Shady Spring and Class A state champion Man, along with state tournament teams Cabell Midland, Huntington and Woodrow Wilson in Class AAAA and Greenbrier West and Webster County in Class A.
James Monroe, the preseason No. 1 in Class A, and current Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian (6-0) and Class AAA No. 1 Logan (4-0) are in the tournament as well.
In the girls division, state champion Huntington and runner-up Cabell Midland highlight the field, along with state tournament regulars Woodrow Wilson and PikeView.
There will be three games on Monday and Tuesday, four on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and a full slate of six games on Saturday.
Th tournament is set up with predetermined matchups.
Shady is coming off a two-day team championship at the Little General Battle for the Armory. The Tigers face Raleigh rival Independence on Friday and Cabell Midland in a rare rematch with a non-region opponent. Shady Spring beat Cabell Midland 56-43 at the Armory last week.
“I’m looking forward to playing a sectional opponent in Indy and we don’t play them in the regular season so I’m excited about that,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. “I think it’s good exposure for the kids.”
Man will face Richwood in its appearance Wednesday at 8:15 p.m.
Brian Nabors’ Woodrow Wilson girls squad will have an opportunity to play both defending state champion Huntington (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.) and runner-up Cabell Midland (Saturday, 4:45 p.m.).
Among the top area players in the tournament are the Chapman brothers of Shady Spring, Braden and Cole, two of the top defenders in the area for a team predicated on a defense that helped bring home the Class AAA championship last May.
Cole Chapman is the team’s leading scorer at 14.3 points per game and is coming off back-to-back 21-point games at the Armory last week. The junior has missed just one game in his career and has 27 double-figure games, with eight over 20, and is averaging 11.9 ppg (546 points) in 46 career games at Shady Spring. He has 72 3s in his career.
Braden Chapman is averaging 12.8 points this season for the Tigers, with nine 3s in Shady Spring’s 5-1 start. For his career, he averages 16 ppg (720 points) in 45 games and he has 36 double-figure games, with 14 over 20 and three over 30.
Webster County’s Rye Gadd leads the state in scoring at 35.8 points per game. He is coming off a game in which he scored a school-record 51 points, breaking the record of Webster great Brett Morris, who is playing professionally overseas.
Gadd was a first-team all-state player last year and recently surpassed 1,000 points for his career when he had 42 against Greater Beckley.
While Gadd was setting a school record for scoring in a game in his last outing, James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage was busy setting the career mark. He had 22 against Summers County to put him over the mark. He also owns all the 3-point shooting records at the school. The marksman has 239 3s and is averaging a team-best 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game. He has an area-best 21 3s this season. Sauvage has never missed a game in his career (71 straight starts) and he has 64 double-figure games (36 straight), with 23 over 20 and five more over 30. He now has 1,294 points (18.2 per game).
Sauvage’s running mate, junior Eli Allen, one of the best all-around players in the area, if not the state, is averaging 21.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 4.0 steals per game.
In his career, Allen, a specialist at getting to the rim, has 34 double-figure games and 10 are over 20, two over 30.
Greater Beckley has a different team this season, but Kaden Smallwood has been a constant in the program for four years.
Smallwood has played in 66 career games at GBC, playing in 45 straight and has scored 653 career points.
In his latest foray into the Armory, Smallwood had a career-high 31 points in a Battle for the Armory championship (Pepsi Division) win against Princeton.
His 54 points in the Battle for the Armory was tied for second-most in the tournament and helped raise his average to a team-best 20 per game.
Westside’s Evan Colucci has been equally consistent for his team, not missing a game since his freshman year, a streak of 57 straight games, and he is averaging 16.9 points per game. Tied with Sauvage with an area-best 21 3s, Colucci is two 3s from 100 for his career. He has 634 points for the Renegades in 64 career games.
Another one of the area’s leading scorers is Wyoming East’s Class AA first-team all-stater Tanner Whitten, who is averaging 25.3 points per game. Whitten can score at every level, the only thing slowing his career numbers (517 career points) is the fact that he didn’t play much on a loaded team his freshman year (two games), missed the final seven games his sophomore year and of course Covid limited the team to 14 games last year.
He was the leading scorer in the Battle for the Armory with 59 points and tied his career high with 31 in a loss to Elkins in the consolation game.
Woodrow Wilson’s Maddex McMillen had played in 45 straight games for Woodrow Wilson before missing the Flying Eagles’ last game, a loss to Cabell Midland. He is averaging 19.3 points per game for Woodrow Wilson this season with 10 3-pointers (he has 62 for his career).
One of the marquee games in the tournament will be when Webster and Gadd meet James Monroe in a Region 3 battle on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., tipping off the final day of action.
The two Class A titans will be playing Wyoming County teams in the first round, Webster meeting Westside Monday (8:15 p.m.) and James Monroe meeting Wyoming East Wednesday (4:45 p.m.).
James Monroe and Webster County played last year at the New River CTC, with James Monroe winning 61-51.
James Monroe is 5-1, its only loss to Greater Beckley.
Greater Beckley opens the tournament against Westside. Aside from Smallwood, the Crusaders have three other players averaging in double figures, including Kendrick Wilson (17.7), John Rose (14.3) and Sherlock Padmore (10.8). The Crusaders are averaging 79.8 points per game.
Colucci Is the leading scorer for Westside.
Greater Beckley scored 81 in back-to-back games.
Smallwood, for one, likes to play at the Armory, with the open area behind the baskets, as opposed to walls in most school gyms,
“The Armory has soft rims, I like playing off soft rims a lot,” the Crusaders senior said. “There is nothing behind the backboard, I like shooting on baskets like that."
An interesting game takes place when Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West meet Saturday at 1:15 p.m. It’s the first time the old county rivals have met since 2002.
“Our kids will be excited to play,” Greenbrier West coach Jared Robertson said. “I can’t say that it is really a rivalry game now because we don’t play and we are a lot smaller school, but I’m sure our kids will be looking forward to the opportunity. We had some real battles with them when I was in school (in the 1990s). I watched them once. Lots of speed and lots of guys who can shoot the 3. It will be a real challenge for us.”
East, 2-4 with two losses by a point (66-65 to Woodrow and 58-57 to Greater Beckley), is led by Adam Seams, averaging 12.8, shooter Goose Gabbert, who is averaging 11.8 with 18 3s, and Aaron Griffith, who is averaging 10.1.
Greenbrier West (4-0) has gotten outstanding play from the McClung brothers – senior Chase is averaging 18.8 points per game and sophomore Brayden 11.8. Michael Kanode, the Cavs' big man, is averaging 16 and Elijah Perkins 12.5.
Wyoming East is another local team coming off two games in the Battle for the Armory. Whitten led that tournament in scoring with 59 points in two games.
“We used to try to play a lot of games (in the Armory) for the simple fact that we had our sectional tournament here (the AA Region 3 tournament under the old classifications was annually held at the Armory),” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “I don’t know if we will get away from it because I’d like to have more home games then traveling over here but that’s always a fun tournament for the guys. We get to face a lot of teams we normally don’t face.”
An old rivalry will be rekindled when Woodrow Wilson and Logan meet Saturday in the final game of the tournament, scheduled to tip at 8:15 p.m.
The two ancient adversaries have played sporadically over the last two decades, last meeting in back-to-back seasons in an early-season tournament in Morgantown, winning 72-64 on Dec. 27, 2019, and losing 77-76 on Dec. 22, 2018.
Logan is currently off to a 4-0 start, with wins over Scott, North Marion, Shady Spring and Capital.
New River CTC Invitational Schedule
Boys
Monday
4:45 p.m. — Richwood vs. Independence
6:30 p.m. — Princeton vs. Mount View
8:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Webster County
Tuesday
8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Huntington
Wednesday
4:45 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. James Monroe
6:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Mount View
8:15 p.m. — Richwood vs. Man
Thursday
3 p.m. — Liberty vs. PikeView
6:30 p.m. — Princeton vs. Huntington
8:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian
Friday
3 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. PikeView
4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Cabell Midland
8:15 p.m. — Independence vs. Shady Spring
Saturday
11:30 a.m. — James Monroe vs. Webster County
1:15 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West
3 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Greater Beckley Christian
6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland
8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Logan
Girls
Tuesday
4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. PikeView
6:30 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Huntington
Wednesday
3 p.m. — PikeView vs. Spring Valley
Thursday
4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Spring Valley
Friday
6:30 p.m. — Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
Saturday
4:45 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Cabell Midland