Some hunters, fishermen go in with specific goals

I was blessed to have grown up with an older brother. Simply put, he was my best friend and mentor to the outdoor world. What made him so unique to grow up with was the fact that his brain was always stuck in curiosity mode — especially when it came to hunting and fishing.
Growing up in rural West Virginia, we were exposed to many folks who hunted and fished. Most of them concentrated on similar species such as smallmouth bass, squirrels and, of course, white-tailed deer. But there were a few who broke the norm and hunted and fished for one particular species, and for the most part only concentrated on that particular game animal.
That concentration and connection to one species fascinated my brother and me and we couldn’t help ourselves (especially my brother) to wonder what the draw was and how the challenge could be so powerful to consume your mind and your time.
For example, there was a neighbor who only fished for walleyes in the Elk River and simply ignored the smallmouth bass that the river was known for. And on the hunting side, my brother was invited by a family friend to go camping in the Mon National Forest for a week in the fall. He took his bow and portable treestand assuming the camp was for deer hunting, only to find out that camp consisted mostly of turkey hunters who could care less about deer and only hunted turkeys in the fall and had been doing so for many years.
Upon his return, he reported back to me all the details of the camp and especially the turkey hunters — how they hunted, the turkey calls they used, the shotguns they carried and even what boots they wore. Those hunters sounded like the coolest people on Earth to me.
That day, that precise moment in time, influenced me and still does to this day.
Every fall when I grab a shotgun, a turkey call and lace on a well-worn pair of boots and start walking in the big woods in hopes of finding a flock of turkeys, I think of that conversation with my brother all those years ago. That story is why I became a lifelong turkey hunter.
If you want to give hunting turkeys in the fall a shot, here is a great resource to assist you in doing so.
Inside the 2020 West Virginia Mast Survey and Hunting Outlook, an annual survey of food sources and forecast of hunting per game species, you will find a section on turkeys, specifically as it pertains to hunting them in the fall. The section reads as follows:
“Fall turkey harvests are heavily influenced by brood production in that year and available mast. Brood production is similar this year compared to years past across the state, except for counties in southern West Virginia. Cicada brood IX hatched this year in Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Summers Counties, proving an ample food source for turkey poults. This resulted in more poults than average surviving into the fall season in this region.
Every county will again have some length of fall turkey season in 2020. Traditional counties will continue to have a 4-week season. Non-traditional counties will have either a one- or two-week season. Hunters should check the 2020-2021 Hunting Regulations on page 42 to find out the regulations on their specific county. The wild turkey harvest should be similar to last year because of similar reproduction and decreased mast availability across the state, with the exception of higher harvest in the counties where cicada hatches influenced brood survival. The decreased mast availability will have turkeys actively moving across the landscape in search of food, making them more available to hunters.”