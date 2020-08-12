Some good news during a trying time

I am not certain about you, but I was ready for some good news this week. Call it pandemic-fatigue, underlying stress, fear or anxiety for the future or whatever — I am not qualified to be discussing the state of our mental well-being and I best leave that to the trained professionals. Having said that, I do feel qualified to discuss the outdoor lifestyle and in particular, public access to wild places. So I’ll stick to that.
This past week, the President signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law. According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Trump Administration worked with Congress to secure the passage of this landmark conservation legislation, which will use revenues from energy development to provide up to $1.9 billion a year for five years in the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to provide needed maintenance for critical facilities and infrastructure in our national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and American Indian schools. It will also use royalties from offshore oil and natural gas to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund to the tune of $900 million a year to invest in conservation and recreation opportunities across the country.
In celebration of this historic achievement, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt announced that entrance fees paid by visitors coming to lands managed by the department was to be waived on Aug. 5. Secretary Bernhardt also announced that Aug. 4 will be designated “Great American Outdoors Day,” a fee-free day each year moving forward to commemorate the signing of the Act.
Entrance fees will be waived at all fee collecting public lands at the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
According to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, they led a successful effort to secure the inclusion of $3 billion to repair and maintain public land infrastructure overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service, agencies that provide critically important recreational opportunities for America’s sportsmen and women.
“We have been working on this effort for many years, and we are thrilled that the Great American Outdoors Act is now permanent federal law with the President’s signature. This is a once-in-a-lifetime victory for sportsmen and women,” said CSF President Jeff Crane. “Now, we will finally realize the benefits of increased conservation funding, increased access for hunters and anglers, more support for public lands and waters, and a boost in the sporting-conservation economy. CSF extends our sincere thanks to the House and Senate Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus (CSC) members that championed and voted to support these priorities.”
The inclusion of funding specifically for Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service lands and waters will ensure that Americans have the ability to access critically important hunting, fishing, and recreational shooting opportunities. Over 246 million acres, or 99 percent, of Bureau of Land Management lands, are open to hunting and fishing while the USFS reports that 99 percent of the 193 million acres it administers are open to hunting and at least 99 percent of USFS administered rivers, streams, and lakes are open to fishing. Collectively, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service annually support more than 25 million hunting days and nearly 45 million fishing days, highlighting the importance of these lands for America’s sportsmen and women as well as the outdoor economy. Additionally, funding to address these agencies’ maintenance backlog will create over 100,000 employment opportunities.
The Great American Outdoors Act also provides full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million annually. LWCF is one of the most successful and influential conservation programs in our nation’s history. As a testament to the impact of LWCF, the program has completed conservation, recreation, or access project in every single county in the country. GAOA also ensures $15 million annually is dedicated to increase public access for hunting, fishing, recreational shooting, and other forms of outdoor recreation.
This is some news we as sportsmen and women can smile about — even during this very trying time.