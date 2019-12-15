This week, after hearing an Alan Jackson Christmas song, I decided I am ready.
Bring it on.
Bring on the shopping lists, decorations, Christmas cards and letters to Santa. There is no denying that stress can slip in this time of year, but I am ready to combat it with a heavy dose of cookies and homemade fudge.
If the thought of shopping gives you the sour-stomach feeling, perhaps I can be of assistance. It is with great pleasure I present to you this year’s Ellis Annual Outdoor Gift Guide for the sportsmen and women in your life.
Simply choose one of the following gifts and you will have the loved ones on your list wondering if you hired an expert outdoorsman to do your shopping. Don’t worry; your secret is safe with me. These great gift ideas are not expensive and can be found locally on the shelves or online at many fine retailers.
Flashlight – I was reminded this year that technology is always making advances to our gear. After a call right at sunset to help a buddy track a deer, I arrived with my set of very expensive flashlights. I paid a high-dollar price for them many years ago and they embarrassed me when my buddy pulled out his new $40 light featuring C4 LED bulbs. That light was so bright and clear compared to my expensive relics – and no, I am not going to tell you how much I paid for mine but it wasn’t even in the ballpark of 40 bucks. Get your loved one the gift of light this season.
A Box of Ammo – Perhaps the loved one on your list was, well, not successful during buck season due to poor marksmanship. The last thing you would want to do is to tell them they may want to learn to shoot a little better before next season – that may add a little salt to the wound. That is why a box of ammo is the perfect little nudge towards some more time at the range. A simple hint now could mean the buck of a lifetime next season. It never hurts to start practicing early.
Fillet Knife – A great gift for those on your list who are hard to buy for and appear to already have everything – a fish fillet knife. Even if they have a new fillet knife, challenge them to wear it out this spring by providing the family with fresh fish aplenty. A simple reminder that spring is the perfect time for crappie fillets, walleye fillets, channel cat fillets and that they have a very sharp knife that needs some dulling might just be your ticket to some amazing meals. A true gift that keeps on giving.
Jerky Making Seasoning Kit – This great gift makes the list almost every year – it is simply a gift that is always a crowd pleaser. (Plus, if they really love you, they will share their jerky with you. Another gift that keeps on giving.) This gift works well with folks who have filled their freezer and those who haven’t been as fortunate yet. With plenty of deer seasons left until the new year, now is the perfect time to go afield and grab some groceries for jerky making.
I hope this list adds to your enjoyment of the holidays!