Solak ready to lead Spartans

Mark Solak has played a key role in Greenbrier East wrestling’s surge over the last decade.
Now, he gets to be in charge.
The longtime Spartans assistant was recently approved as the new head coach. He replaces Brian Miluk, who retired last month after eight seasons.
“I had a pretty good idea Miluk was retiring for quite some time,” Solak said. “We’ve talked a long time about where the program is headed, so I had a real good idea of what Miluk was attempting to achieve and what he has done. I want to keep the program going the same way.”
Miluk certainly left his mark. Greenbrier East won its first two regional championships in 2017 and 2018, setting program records for state qualifiers (13), regional champions (five) and state tournament finish (ninth) during that time.
Solak was there as an assistant for it all, but his time with the program predated Miluk’s arrival. He was also around for Miluk’s predecessor, Maj. Darel Pickenpaugh.
Solak’s oldest son, Josh Smith, joined the ROTC and wrestled three years for Pickenpaugh. His youngest sons, Davis and Josiah, started wrestling at the youth level, and Solak — himself a wrestler through middle school in New York — got back into the sport.
“I have been coaching something since I was 21 years old,” Solak said. “Little league football, Little League Baseball is kind of where I started and then it evolved. I coached JV volleyball at East one year. I coached girls softball in a rec league. Baseball ... just never coached at the high school level, and football up through the youth leagues.
“But I fell in love with wrestling. I really love the sport. I love the determination, the character-building aspects of it.”
Davis and Josiah both wound up wrestling at and graduated from Alderson Broaddus and will be joining their dad on his coaching staff. Levi Hobbs, their former teammate at both Greenbrier East and Alderson Broaddus, is also on board.
All three wrestled for Miluk and are ready to help keep the success going. And the advantage of having them around goes beyond mere familiarity.
“The good news is, I’m an old guy — not as old as Miluk — but I have a hard time getting down and rolling around anymore,” Solak said. “I won’t have to do that. That’s not going to be my job. I’ve got young, talented wrestlers that have learned a lot in high school and college and they’re going to be able to go with these guys, and I can manage the process.”
The Spartans will have a young team next season, but will be bolstered by the likes of seniors Colby Piner and Landen Hoover. Piner finished fourth in the state at 152 pounds last season, and Hoover is a three-time state qualifier.
Solak has enjoyed the ride so far and is ready to move forward.
“It’s been extremely exciting to see something come to life,” he said. “I mean, we had a program that was here. Major Pickenpaugh did a good job. But I think we really took it to the next level. We were producing really good people and really good wrestlers. A lot of kids went on to compete in college and go on and get college degrees.”
