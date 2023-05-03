fairlea — Lily Carola had three hits, Josi Ervin threw another complete game and Greenbrier East advanced to the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game with a 5-1 win over Woodrow Wilson on Wednesday.
Ervin struck out eight and walked two. She allowed four hits and an earned run.
Olivia Pylon homered and Lindsey Black had a triple.
Woodrow starter Aubrey Smallwood finished with 12 strikeouts and no walks over six innings.
She gave up five hits and two of the Spartans’ runs were unearned.
Smallwood also drove in a run, and Jasmine Daubert had a pair of hits.
Woodrow will travel to Princeton on Thursday in an elimination game. The winner will visit Greenbrier East for the championship on Friday. Both games will begin at 6 p.m.
A second game, if necessary, would be played on Saturday.
Princeton 6, Oak Hill 2
princeton — Hayden Jones pitched a complete game and homered as Princeton eliminated Oak Hill with a 6-2 victory.
Jones scattered seven hits over seven innings. She struck out 12 and walked two.
In addition to Jones’ solo homer, Riley Riggs and Peyton Agnew were both 2-for-3 for the Tigers.
Ava Pomeroy homered for the Red Devils. Olivia Honaker and Alexis Stanley both smacked doubles.
Bluefield 6, Wyoming East 5
new richmond — Bluefield scored the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the sixth inning and defeated Wyoming East 6-5 to move on to the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship game.
Isabella Smith went the distance and picked up the win for the Beavers. She held the Warriors to four hits and three of their runs were unearned.
Smith, Sophie Hall and Madison Lawson were all 2-for-3.
Savannah Brehm homered, drove in two runs and scored two for Wyoming East. Paytin Brehm suffered the loss despite striking out 12 and walking just one.
Wyoming East will host Westside — which eliminated PikeView 8-4 — Thursday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will take on Bluefield for the title on Friday at 6 p.m. at the site of the highest remaining seed.
Wyoming East is No. 1, Bluefield No. 2 and Westside No. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.