Softball guy Adkins, Independence ready for state tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Walk into Ken Adkins’ house in Scarbro outside of Oak Hill and you can make know mistake about those who dwell there.
“When you walk in our door it says, ‘A baseball family lives here,’” Adkins said Monday while sitting on a bench at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Yet make no mistake, a softball guy is now residing there as well.
And Adkins, in his seventh year as the Independence head coach, has his squad in the Class AA state tournament. The Patriots will face Oak Glen Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. in the first round at the Little Creek Park Rock Field A.
Adkins came to the job the old-fashioned way, talked into it by his daughter Maddie in 2015, one year after he watched his son Wyatt help the Patriots make back-to-back state baseball tournament appearances.
“She said, ‘Hey, Dad, you’ve spent a lot of time with Wyatt. I’d really like you to take this softball deal,’" he said. "Originally, that was how we got into this.”
And he feels like he has a team, buoyed by a tough schedule that saw the Patriots play six tournament teams, that is as well equipped as any he has had.
And that schedule was the litmus test.
It featured the other two teams in the AA field (Sissonville and Herbert Hoover) as well as three Class AAA teams (St. Albans twice, Washington and Cabell Midland) and Class A Petersburg.
“With the schedule we’ve played, I didn’t know if we could get to this spot or not,” Adkins said. “I told them that at the beginning of the year. It’s either going to break us down and we will be so deflated and beat up on that we’re not fit to get to the state tournament. They bought into it. Even when we were losing they bought in and they kept getting better.”
No need to convince Oak Glen coach Sherrie Garner.
“Obviously, they have played a hard schedule,” Garner said. “Any time you get to this point you have got to be a really good team and while I don’t know a lot about their team I have a lot of respect for the program.”
Oak Glen sped through its schedule and is currently 28-1, that one loss in the first game of the Region 1 tournament against Keyser. They rebounded to win the next two.
Oak Glen’s staff ace has been junior Maddie McKay, but sophomore Lizzie Kell has also been big for the Bears. In fact, Kell started the last two games of the Region 1 tournament.
The right-handed McKay and lefty Kell are the Bears' Yin and Yang. McKay throws hard, Kell is more finesse. McKay has some experience, Kell is in her first year.
One thing they both are is effective.
McKay is 19-1 with a sub 1.00 earned run average. She throws in the high 50s and has outstanding control, as evidenced by the fact she has issued just 31 walks in 119 2/3 innings. Even more impressive is the fact that she has allowed just seven earned runs all season. Two came in the Region 1 tournament.
Kell got a win in the Region 1 tournament and is 9-0. Kell also has not given up many earned runs — 11 (four in the Region 1 tournament) — and just 11 walks. She has an earned run average below 2.00.
“Maddie is a hard worker,” Garner said. “She worked hard to get better and that hard work has paid off. I can’t say enough about her.”
Oak Glen has given up just 41 runs all season and has 12 shutouts.
Sophomore Delaney Buckland has been the workhorse for the Patriots, throwing all but 8 1/3 innings for the 22-14 Patriots and putting together a 19-13 record against that powerhouse schedule.
She had a state-best 336 strikeouts and has 11 shutouts.
The trick, Adkins said, is for Buckland to not put a lot of pressure on herself.
“The reality is, she is bearing the load,” Adkins said. “We have to score runs. But she has to hold them. That’s her part of the deal.”
She will be facing a hard-hitting lineup. At the top of the lineup is Sarah Brown, who is hitting .540 with 13 doubles, six triples and two home runs. Brown has scored 34 runs and has 34 RBIs, a hefty number in the leadoff spot. McKay is hitting .522 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs, 41 runs and 33 RBIs.
Sydney Brown (.473), Emma Renfro (.418) and Olivia Munoz (.405) round out a tough top half of the order.
One question is where Adkins will put leading hitter Kaylen Parks against the Bears.
There is a chance, given the situation, that Oak Glen could use Wyoming East’s Region 3 tournament strategy and intentionally walk Parks, who is hitting .589 with 13 home runs, 57 RBIs and 55 runs. She was moved to the leadoff spot against Wyoming East in the Region 3 final.
Incidentally, Parks has more extra-base hits (32, including 12 doubles and seven triples) than singles (31) and she is 32-of-33 on stolen bases.
Destiny Blankenship, who had 11 RBIs in the Region 3 tournament, is hitting .369 with eight doubles, three triples and a home run and has 33 RBIs and 32 runs.
Sarah Bragg (.350), Kendall Martin (.349) and Allie Hypes (.344) have had big seasons for the Patriots.
Trista White is also hitting .432 with 23 runs.
The Bears, the Class 4A Ohio Valley Athletic Conference champions, last made the state tournament in 2017 when they advanced to Day 2 (beating Wyoming East 3-2 in the opener). They last won the state championship in 1998.
Independence went to the state tournament in 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020 due to Covid) and went 1-2, beating Ntro 9-1 in an elimination game but losing to Herbert Hoover 1-0 and Petersburg 5-2.
That victory was the first by a Region 3 team since James Monroe advanced to the state championship game in 2016.
“If you don’t win the state championship, I’m not sure that defines you as far as defining a group goes,” Adkins said. “I told the kids the other day that you never know this is going to be the last time so take advantage of the opportunity.”