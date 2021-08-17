Softball game to offer a helping hand

An upcoming softball game that has staff members from a local college facing a group of state troopers will be more than just another competition.
The game is a fundraiser for a special scholarship to be awarded to a nursing student at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Halaine’s Helping Hands Scholarship is named after Halaine Todd, who dreamed of one day becoming a nurse, even though she still needed to earn her GED while raising six children and working in a factory.
By day, she kept up the housework, made meals for the family and caught rides to and from work because she didn’t have a car of her own. By night, she took classes to earn her GED. Despite her circumstances, she was able to earn her GED and apply to the nursing program. She was accepted as a full-time student but had to quit work to pursue the degree. She continued with her responsibilities of juggling six kids, a home and a husband. Her family ended up being a support system as she worked through many hardships along her way toward that degree.
Halaine earned her nursing degree and began working at Beckley Hospital. Her true passion was elderly care. She followed her heart and went to work at Pine Lodge. She finished her career doing private sitting for the elderly. Halaine knew the importance of having a helping hand along the way.
With her story as a foundation, a scholarship was created to honor her memory. This scholarship would go to a nursing student. “Halaine gave her life paying it forward to others, lending a helping hand,” said Dr. Pamela Alderman, president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. “We hope the recipient of this scholarship does the same.
“Her story is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to offer this helping hand to one of our incoming nursing students.”
The game will be played Saturday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $8. You can help with the fundraising efforts, even if you can’t make it to the game.
In addition to this event being a scholarship fundraiser, it’s also being used as a recruitment tool for the West Virginia State Police. Anyone interested in becoming a trooper can attend the game and get more information about how to join.
An autographed baseball jersey from Eric Hosmer, first baseman for the San Diego Padres, and a beautiful handmade quilt are being auctioned off. You can purchase chances at https://paypal.me/southernwvfoundation?locale.x=en_US. One chance costs $10 or get three chances for $25.
At the game, a round-trip flight from Charleston to Orlando, Fla., is being given away by Yeager Airport. Everyone who attends will be entered in the drawing.