Soccer tournament staying in Beckley

The decision on which city to award the next state soccer tournament contract came down to one simple philosophy.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Thursday that it has accepted the City of Beckley's bid to continue hosting the tournament through 2023. The YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex has hosted the tournament since 2004.
"We are happy," said Dave Laraba, who, along with Woodrow Wilson athletic director J.T. Payne, chaired the committee to present Beckley's bid to the SSAC. "I've been doing this a long time and I'm always nervous when there is (another city) that would like to host it. There's no guarantee that (just) because we have done it that we are going to get it again. It was exciting and a relief. It was great."
Beckley faced serious competition in the bid for the latest four-year deal, primarily from the City of Charleston. The crown jewel of Charleston's proposal was the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, which opened in July 2018 and already has hosted several major soccer tournaments.
But Laraba banked on the reputations of both Cline Field and Carter Field
"(Shawnee has) six great turf fields and a great facility, but for this event you only need two," he said. "I think the difference for us is we have the enclosed stadiums, so I was hopeful that they would recognize that. The (YMCA of Southern West Virginia) and the community have upgraded the facilities over the years. I hoped they would have rewarded that."
“We sincerely thank Mr. Dave Laraba, State Soccer Tournament Director; Woodrow Wilson High School Athletic Director, J.T. Payne; the many volunteers and the city of Beckley for their years of support and assistance with the event," SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said in a release. "We are excited and look forward to working with Mr. Laraba and his staff as we begin planning for the 2020 tournament.”
"This project takes everyone to do, because you do have to raise money. You have to pay for a lot of things. The SSAC takes the gate money back to Parkersburg, and we have to provide all the things to run the tournament, so we have to reach out to the community."
That isn't always easy in a declining economy, but for all the money that goes into operating the tournament, the impact on the area's bottom line is worth it.
Visit Southern West Virginia Executive Director Lisa Strader estimated that, on average, half of the 16 teams that play in the state tournament stay in hotels in the Beckley-Raleigh County area. That number varies depending on the home locations of the participating teams. Each team books 15-20 rooms with 20-25 players and coaches.
Strader also provided information from the 2018 Dean Runyan West Virginia Travel Impact Report released by the West Virginia Tourism Office that found the average money spent by an overnight visitor to the New River Greenbrier Valley per day is $158. So if 20 people from one team spend that much money per day, that comes out to over $6,000 per team over the weekend. Or right around $100,000 total by all teams.
That doesn't include money spent by parents and fans not staying with the teams. And those included in the day traveler category spend an average of $53 per day.
Strader estimated that over 2,100 adults and 1,750 students attend the tournament each year, based on attendance numbers of previous tournaments. Ticket sales are estimated at $30,000 over the two days.
"From a tourism perspective we also need to include the added value of exposure of southern West Virginia to teams from all over the state. They work hard each year to earn the right to play in Beckley," Strader said. "This brings student-athletes, fans and families from all over the state to the Beckley-Raleigh County area, and may inspire them to come back in the future. Statistically, West Virginians do travel in-state for getaways and vacations."
Laraba said credit goes all around, from the City of Beckley, the Chamber of Commerce, the Raleigh County Commission and Visit Southern West Virginia, to the local high schools and the Raleigh County Board of Education. He also said direct familiarity with what goes on between the lines was an important factor. That includes current Woodrow Wilson principal Rocky Powell, who coached the Flying Eagle boys to three state championships.
"There is a long history of this tournament with Woodrow, more so with the boys team in recent history but with the girls team in the early '90s," Laraba said. "We've got players who are now adults living in the community that played in this tournament that are working with our group. They understand what it means and they want everybody to have a good experience. I don't think any of them were in the tournament more than one time and only one of them, I think, won a championship, but they all remember it fondly."
The next four years are cemented, but Laraba stressed it is important not to grow complacent. Charleston and other cities are not going to give up.
"Part of the (thinking) is, it's been here for so long, it's almost like, 'Well, it's always here.' One of these days it may not be here. So we need to have the business community and the local community and organizations to continue to support (keeping) it here."
Laraba pointed out that the City of Beckley was not bidding against Shawnee or any other potential winner. Once the decision was rendered, SSAC officials were impressed with the professionalism shown by members of each city's committees.
"They commented that that was kind of neat, that they don't always see that. There was no animosity or hard feelings," Laraba said. "Neither one of us said anything bad about the other. It wasn't about that; it was about the City of Beckley. And when they announced that we were going to keep it in Beckley, the one thing they said was, 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.'"
