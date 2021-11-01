So what happened to deer hunting? (Round 3)

It has been a while since we talked about this, and I am hoping everyone has settled down a little bit and we can discuss it. Several moons ago I had a bright idea to do a story on “So what ever happened to deer hunting”. I talked about the changes we have seen in deer hunting in America in the past fifty years or so. The article in part talked about the recent emphasis on the scoring of a buck’s antlers and judging a deer on the hoof as to its age. The premise being that hunters should pass up younger bucks and let them grow in order to produce larger horns (antlers, I know).
I also talked about some hunters these days seem to be able to judge deer antlers at a distance and come up with some very precise measurements. Evidently there were some that took offense to all this because I was pointing out what I saw as changes to our deer hunting scene and having a little fun with it. Well, as usual I was misunderstood (I seem to get that a lot) and was only trying to point out what I think is a very timely topic.
Boys and girls, deer hunting ain’t what it used to be.
Now when I say that many of you may take this statement as a lament, like I am longing for days gone by when deer hunting was supposedly “better”. No, that is not what your humble outdoor scribe is saying. I am simply observing that this form of hunting has changed, a lot. As I have said before in these pages, I am not advocating we should all go back to red Woolrich hunting clothes and carry model ’94 .30/30’s or Savage model 99’s. (Although some resurgence in that area would be nice.)
Perhaps one of the biggest controversies on the modern day deer scene is between the “let the younger bucks walk and grow up” side and the “if it’s brown it’s down” advocates, meaning if a legal deer walks by it is likely to get shot. The push to let bucks grow up (to produce larger antlers) is often accompanied with a call for regulations on the size of the buck’s rack, number of points on the antlers, and sometimes a lowering of the legal limit on antlered deer in that state. This usually causes quite a stir among hunters as you can imagine.
Again, just trying to note the change between then and now, back in the day, whenever that was for you, deer hunters were less concerned with the size of the rack when they had a chance to “get a buck”. An increase in whitetail numbers, (which are now down in some areas) the encouragement of the “let them grow” philosophy by groups like Quality Deer Management Association and now the National Deer Association, and many years of influence from outdoor TV and other media has a whole generation of hunters more inclined to wait on a bigger buck.
In the sequel to the first “whatever happened” article we went into a little more detail on how technology has changed the landscape of deer hunting. Unless you have been living under that proverbial rock you know the trail camera and the mechanized feeder to bait deer has changed the way we deer hunt immensely. The trail camera allows us to know how many deer and the quality of the deer which are found in any given area. With the cell phone capability of some cameras, we don’t even have to go back and check the pictures to see what is in the area. The real time and date when animals show up is recorded which we can view from the comfort of home or office. Quite a difference from the days of looking for tracks and maybe a few buck scrapes or rubs in the area.
As much as technology or anything else the access to different hunting lands has changed how we deer hunt, or if we hunt at all. If you can still stop at a farm or other landowners house, knock on the door, and get permission to hunt, I commend and envy you. The sad truth is this great old tradition is a thing of the past almost everywhere. Many would say the past sins of hunters on private land, abusing the land, cutting fences, flagrant trespassing, and other crimes have soured most landowners to readily give hunting permission. There can be no doubt as well that money, hunters leasing land and paying to hunt has changed the access to land forever. It is unfortunate, but you can’t blame landowners for trying to make a buck with their land.
One bright spot in the land access scene is we have millions of acers of public land to hunt on here in the good ol’ US of A. There may not be as many deer on it as the farm you used to hunt on, there may some other hunters to contend with, but it is still public land you can hunt on every day of the season.
Deer hunting is different from when you went with your dad as a kid. OK, it’s different, but it is still deer hunting. I would love to hear from readers as to what you think of all this. My email is included with every article I write. Let me hear from you.
Stuff your vest with Vienna Sausages, potted meat, saltine crackers and Little Debbie cakes. Wear your blaze orange and go get on your stand. I wish a very safe and successful deer season to all of our readers!