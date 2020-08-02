Smash, Empire to meet for WTT championship

No matter what happens today, the Chicago Smash has had a memorable World TeamTennis debut.
The No. 3 seed Smash defeated No. 2 Orlando 24-13 on Saturday to advance to today’s World TeamTennis finals. Chicago will take on No. 4 seed New York, which upset top-seeded Philadelphia in the other semifinal.
The Smash, a first-year franchise in WTT, lost its last three regular season matches, but came to play Saturday. The play of Brandon Nakashima and Bethanie Mattek-Sands stood out.
Mattek-Sands, who on Friday was named the league’s Female Most Valuable Player, teamed with Rajeev Ram to defeat Tennys Sandgren and Jessica Pegula 5-3 in mixed doubles. She also was part of the women’s doubles victory, pairing with Genie Bouchard to defeat Darija Jurak and Pegula 5-3.
Meanwhile, Nakashima took down Sandgren 5-1 in men’s singles, and he and Ram defeated Sandgren and Ken Skupski 5-1.
In women’s singles, Pegula edged Chicago’s Sloane Stephens 5-4.
The other semifinal was back and forth, but New York was able to pull out a 22-18 victory over the Freedoms.
The difference in the match came at mixed doubles, where Jack Sock and Coco Vandeweghe teamed up for the Empire and breezed by Fabrice Martin and Taylor Townsend 5-1.
Sock defeated Taylor Fritz 5-4 in men’s singles and teamed with Neal Skupski to down Fritz and Martin 5-3 in men’s doubles.
The Freedoms’ Sofia Kenin beat Vandeweghe 5-4 in women’s singles. The duo of Townsend and Caroline Dolehide defeated Nicole Melichar and Vandeweghe 5-3 in women’s doubles.
Today’s finals will begin at noon on Center Court at Creekside at The Greenbrier. The match can be seen on CBS.