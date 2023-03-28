Woodrow Wilson ace Aubrey Smallwood had her wisdom teeth surgically removed on Thursday.
On Tuesday in Coal City, she performed a little surgery of her own, carving up Independence with 18 strikeouts in a 4-2 victory at Larry T. Poe Field.
Smallwood struck out at least two batters in each inning and four times struck out the side in a battle with Independence’s Delaney Buckland, who struck out 12. Both pitchers gave up five hits.
But Smallwood kept the Patriots’ bats off balance, and she limited herself to one bad inning, the sixth, before finding her form again and striking out the side in the seventh to end the game.
“She is just tough-nosed, and she just goes right at them,” coach Tony Maiolo said. “I just like that about the way she approaches (the game). I’m proud of her.”
“I’m pretty happy with myself. Of course there are some things I could have done differently out there,” Smallwood said. “I think we played as a team today and everybody really stepped up today and really helped me in this win.”
One of those was shortstop Natalia Meade, who crushed her first career home run at any level in the sixth inning. It gave the Flying Eagles a 3-0 lead and ended up being the game-winning run.
“It sounded really good, and it felt really good, and I looked up and saw it was over and I was so excited,” Meade said. “It was my very first-ever home run and it was exciting. Honestly, I didn’t know if I would ever hit a home run. I’m not really a power hitter; I’m more of an on-base hitter. I was like, ‘There is no way I just hit a home run.’ It was so exciting.”
The Flying Eagles would add another run on an Alexa Smith sacrifice fly, scoring Brooke Bird, who reached on an error.
Those runs were key because Independence finally roared to life offensively in the bottom of the frame. Buckland, who had two hits in the game, singled and scored on Emma Lilly’s base hit. She would later score on a long drive by Kendall Martin that was inches from being her third home run of the season.
Woodrow Wilson (3-3) took the lead in the fourth when a couple of miscues opened the door.
A double by Smallwood, a shot by Bird to right field that skipped by the right fielder on the wet grass from a light rain that fell early in the game and a throwing error on a steal attempt led to the 2-0 lead.
Independence coach Ken Adkins said the miscues could be a result of two southern West Virginia aces squaring off, as is often the case. Smallwood and Buckland were among the leaders in strikeouts in the state entering the matchup.
“These games are never really about Independence and Shady or Independence and Beckley, it’s always Buckland vs. Smallwood or Buckland vs. Maynard (former Shady Spring pitcher Paige Maynard, now at Penn State) or whoever it happens to be that day,” Adkins said. “So what happens in those games, you’ve got seven other people out here (in the field) involved in the game and it’s hard to stand for an hour and never get any action because there’s 31 or 32 strikeouts in the game. So when you get a play, it can surprise you and that’s what happened in right field. It’s a hard play if you’ve ever played the outfield.”
Smallwood said she was motivated to go up against Buckland in a battle of No. 1 pitchers.
“I feel like I am motivated when I have a higher-level pitcher like Delaney out there,” Smallwood said. “Me and Delaney have played together since we were young on travel ball teams. It’s always better when you have friends. It makes it more fun. But Delaney, she is hard to hit, that’s for sure.”
And so was Smallwood. Adkins lamented the fact his team had trouble even making contact.
“We struck out 18 times and five of them were looking,” Adkins said. “So that’s five times you never gave yourself a chance and 13 times you were swinging the bat and couldn’t make contact. She’s a good pitcher. They said she had her wisdom teeth out, so she’s been off for about a week. She was fresh, her ball was pretty live early. But it wasn’t anything, and I told our kids this, it’s nothing you’re not going to see. But she’s the best pitcher we’ve seen so far.”
Independence (4-1) was led by Buckland’s two hits and Martin, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Woodrow Wilson was spurred by an 8-0 loss to Greenbrier West the night before, in a game Smallwood did not pitch.
“They came in early today and got in the (batting cage) before they got on the bus,” Maiolo said. “They didn’t get down. We’ve had kind of a rocky start. Hitting is where we need to improve and I think, for the most part, we did that tonight.”
“So much motivation,” Smallwood said. “Yesterday was hard on us. We’ve never really lost like that, 8-0 in five innings. I think it was like a humble check to say we have some work to be done.”
Princeton will be at Woodrow Wilson Wednesday and then will visit Independence on Thursday in a game added to the schedule this week.
Smallwood had two of the Flying Eagles’ five hits.
WW 000 202 0 — 4 5 0
I 000 002 0 — 2 5 2
WW: Aubrey Smallwood and Jasmine Daubert. I: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. WP – Smallwood. LP – Buckland. Hitting – WW: Natalia Meade (HR, run ,rbi), Smallwood 2-3 (2b run), Brooke Bird 1-2 (2 runs, rbi), Daubert 1-2, Indy: Delaney Buckland 2-3, Emma Lilly 1-3 (run, rbi), Kendall Martin 2-3 (2b, rbi), Kam Wooten (run).
