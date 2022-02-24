Smallwood goes over 1,000 for Crusaders

Kaden Smallwood wasn't exactly sure why the game was being stopped just a few minutes in.
"I thought he (Greater Beckley Christian coach Justin Arvon) called a regular timeout, so I was walking to the bench all casual," Smallwood said. "And then I heard the announcement."
Turns out, he was the center of attention.
The Greater Beckley senior scored his 1,000th career point to highlight an otherwise disappointing night for the Crusaders, who dropped an 82-74 game to Teays Valley Christian Thursday in Prosperity.
Smallwood went into the game with 997 career points and reached the milestone on his second field goal of the game, a putback after a missed 3-pointer. He finished the game with 21 points and now sits at 1,018 for his career.
At the timeout, Smallwood was greeted on the court by his parents Krystle and Wayne and was presented with the game ball and a banner.
Everyone kept Smallwood in the dark about the plans.
"He didn't know," Arvon said. "I hid from him his freshman year statistics. I took them off the internet and all that stuff so he wasn't able to count. I'm sure he knew he was getting close, but he didn't know it was going to happen tonight."
"It was a great feeling to have," Smallwood said. "It was one of my goals to achieve during my high school career, and to know I achieved it is a happy feeling."
It was a distraction from a trying time for Greater Beckley Christian, which on Wednesday was denied in its appeal of a ruling by the Secondary School Activities Commission that declared four players ineligible stemming from improper playing time of a season ago. All of the Crusaders' wins against SSAC teams earned with those players in question now go down as forfeits.
The celebration of Smallwood's achievement could not be extended into a team celebration.
Behind 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists from West Virginia recruit Josiah Davis, Teays Valley went on runs throughout the game to stem Crusader comeback attempts. Greater Beckley got to within 33-30 on a 3-pointer from Kendrick Wilson early in the third quarter, but the Lions went on a 9-3 run to go up 44-35.
Teays Valley went up 55-45 before the Crusaders closed the third on an 8-2 run to get to 57-53. The Lions then opened the fourth on a 12-2 run to make it 68-55 before maintaining the rest of the way.
"Their runs hurt us," Arvon said. "They were literal runs, runouts for layups. Part of that was our kids were trying to go to the offensive glass but it's tough to rebound on them with Josiah down there. But we weren't getting back defensively and they ate us up all night getting down the floor offensively. We've got a lot of work to do on that end. On both ends. I think our kids played hard and gave good effort."
Kris Lin finished with 20 points for Teays Valley. Richard Fa added 17 and Maki Cary 12.
Wilson tied Davis with 30 points to lead the Crusaders.
Greater Beckley will start play in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament as the No. 3 seed and will visit No. 2 Mount View Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Teays Valley Christian
Richard Fa 17, Kris Lin 20, Maki Cary 12, Josiah Davis 30, Ethan Blust 3.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kaden Smallwood 21, John Rose 9, Kendrick Wilson 30, Seann David Kadjo 7, Michael Judy 7.
TVC 15 18 21 25 — 82
GBC 17 10 26 21 — 74
Three-point goals — TVC: 5 (Fa 2, Lin 2, Blust); GBC: 8 (Smallwood, Rose, Wilson 4, Kadjo, Judy). Fouled out — none.