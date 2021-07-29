Those who know Kaden Smallwood know the Greater Beckley rising senior loves to be in the gym.
He is a self-confessed gym rat, and lover of all things basketball, he is most happy on the hardwood.
This was different.
The motivation was hard to find, even for someone who loves the game the way Smallwood loves the game.
In the days and weeks following the tragic shooting death of his life-long friend Dwayne Richardson in early May, the fire to be in the gym had been extinguished, the need to be getting shots up didn’t seem to matter anymore.
Going to the gym offered little solace, every step on a basketball court was a reminder of his friend gone too soon.
Even thinking about the upcoming AAU tournaments did little to excite him for the game he and Richardson spent so many days playing and talking about as they were growing up in Beckley.
Gradually, in time, he rediscovered that desire. It was almost like his friend was whispering to him, “It’s OK, go do what we do.”
And once he returned, what a summer Smallwood had with his AAU squad, Team Crucial.
Every tournament it seemed like Smallwood was among the top scorers, and he averaged about 20 points and five or six assists over the summer. The 6-0 guard has also started receiving more college interest, from teams from Navy, McNeese State and Waynesburg University to several conference schools as well as an existing offer from West Virginia Wesleyan.
The return wasn’t as easy as he made it look, Smallwood said.
“I had a very good summer most of all, but it was a rough start with my close friend Dwayne Richardson passing,” he said, noting the duo had known since they were about four years old. “It was getting near the start of summer. I really couldn’t find the motivation to really do anything for about a month or so. But I know Dwayne would have wanted me to go out and be great and do what we loved to do.”
So, he shined for Richardson, every time heading out to the court and drawing motivation from his fallen friend.
“Every time I step on the court now, I have Dwayne on my mind,” Smallwood said. “He never leaves my mind through everything I do. Everything I do on the court and off the court is for him.”
The prestigious Big Shots tournament was a perfect example.
“It was very tough, good competition,” Smallwood said. “Every time I stepped on the court I thought about Dwayne, I knew would love to be in that position. I did everything I could to make him happy up above.”
His AAU season was cut short by a couple weeks by an injury sustained on a clothesline by an opponent in Rock Hill, S.C.
“He was having a very efficient summer,” his GBC coach Justin Arvon said. “He was getting a lot of (college) looks and playing really well on the AAU circuit at Big Shots and other tournaments. He was averaging well over 20 points, five or six assists and was rebounding well.”
Smallwood averaged 16.2 points per game for the Crusaders, capped off by a career-high 28-point effort in an 82-81 Region 3 co-final loss to Webster County. That had followed a loss to James Monroe in the sectional championship. The team had beaten the No. 1 Mavericks and No. 5 Highlanders in back-to-back games at the end of the season.
In fact, in Greater Beckley’s 58-55 victory against James Monroe on April 14, he had one of the best first halves in the area with 20 points.
“That was about as good a half of basketball as an individual can play,” Arvon said. “He didn’t have just 20 points I believe he had four assists and he had a few rebounds. It was just an unselfish way to play the game and it got us out to I believe an 18-point lead.”
They needed it too, as James Monroe stormed back to within one with under a minute left, 55-54.
But that first half play exemplifies Smallwood to a tee, he is unselfish to a fault.
The rising senior has 533 career points, with 27 double figure games, including the career-best versus Webster County. And remember, he started his career playing on team’s with WVU walk-on Jay Moore and Chance Potter.
And he has plenty of capable scorers on his current team.
“We have playmakers all over the floor,” Smallwood said. “That is what I always push to do, find the right guy, get the right shot. If the extra pass in the right decision that is what I’m going to do.”
He will be a leader this season, Arvon said.
“A lot is going to fall on his shoulders this year,” the coach said. “Not just from play on the floor but his leadership in the classroom and in school during the day and at practice. There will be a lot more expected from him in that way.”
Smallwood thinks about his friend Dwayne Richardson daily, recalling that he still felt his friend would be OK after he got the news that evening.
“You have to be stable to be flown out, and he was flown to Charleston,” Smallwood said. “But the end result, I guess God needed another one. Dwayne was a close friend of mine. It hurt really bad, but I know Dwayne would want me to do everything I can and keep pursuing my dreams.”
Just as the two drew it up as they came into the game together years earlier.