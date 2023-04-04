Woodrow v WYEast Softball

Woodrow’s Natalie Meade crosses home plate for a run during their softball game against Wyoming East in Beckley on Tuesday.

Woodrow Wilson’s Aubrey Smallwood limited Wyoming East to four hits and finished with a 5-0 win Tuesday in Beckley.

Smallwood went the distance and struck out 12 while walking one.

She was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs batted in. Natalia Meade also doubled for the Flying Eagles, and Bria Blume drove in a run.

Haley Adkins was 3-for-3 for the Warriors.

The Flying Eagles will travel to Liberty Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while the Warriors host PikeView at the same time.

