Woodrow Wilson’s Aubrey Smallwood limited Wyoming East to four hits and finished with a 5-0 win Tuesday in Beckley.
Smallwood went the distance and struck out 12 while walking one.
She was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs batted in. Natalia Meade also doubled for the Flying Eagles, and Bria Blume drove in a run.
Haley Adkins was 3-for-3 for the Warriors.
The Flying Eagles will travel to Liberty Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while the Warriors host PikeView at the same time.
