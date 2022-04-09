(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Poca's Isaac McKneely, the dunk contest champion, flies to the basket during his round at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
Small schools win Scott Brown boys shootout behind McKneely’s shooting (With Gallery)
Big time players make big time plays in big time games.
And so it was for two-time reigning state player of the year Isaac McKneely Saturday in the Scott Brown/Little General All-Star Classic at Shady Spring’s Dave Wills Gymnasium.
The Poca senior scored 18 points, 11 in the final four minutes to help the C. Adam Toney Class AA-A stars beat Mid-State Automotives (Class AAA-AAAA) 123-122.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Gilmer County's Trinity Bancroft, the girls three-point champion, fires away during her round at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Gilmer County's Trinity Bancroft, the girls three-point champion, gets a high-five and the throphy from tournament director Bob Bolen at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Carrah Ferguson (Gilmer County) drives and scores as Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Lauren Parish (#5, Princeton) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Olivia Ziolkowski (Woodrow Wilson) pivots between Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East), left, and Anyah Brown (PikeView) to score during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Hannah Perdue (PikeView) shoots from three-point range as Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Jayden Doub (#22, St. Albans) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Adriana Law (Woodrow Wilson) drives and scores as Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Kierra Richmond (Shady Spring) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Anyah Brown (PikeView) hoists the trophy as the girls game's Most Valuable Player during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Morgantown's Alec Poland, the boys three-point contest champion, fires away during his round at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Poca's Isaac McKneely, the dunk contest champion, flies to the basket during his round at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Morgantown's Alec Poland, the boys three-point contest champion, collects the trophy and poses for photos at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) C. Adam Toney Tires' (Class AAA/AA/A) Tanner Whitten (Wyoming East) drives and scores as Mid-State Automotive's Brooks Gage (#3, Morgantown) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) C. Adam Toney Tires' (Class AAA/AA/A) Chase McClung (Greenbrier West) shoots from three-point range as Mid-State Automotive's Alec Poland (Morgantown) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Mid-State Automotive's (Class AAAA) Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson) shoots from three-point range as C. Adam Toney Tires' (Class AAA/AA/A) Jeremiah Harless (Man) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Mid-State Automotive's (Class AAAA) Jackson Tackett (Logan) drives and scores as C. Adam Toney Tires' (Class AAA/AA/A) Chase McClung (Greenbrier West) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
McKneely, who is headed to the University of Virginia this fall, was named game MVP and he also won the slam dunk contest prior to the game.
His 3 with about 40 seconds broke a 120-120 tie and provided the winning points.
“I think the score was tied but I knew we needed a bucket,” McKneely said. “I got an open look at it and made the 3.”
The win wasn’t without a little trepidation at the end when McKneely missed a free throw. It was, he said, just as he drew it up.”
“Now that (missed) free throw),” McKneely jokingly said, “I just wanted to give them a chance.”
Morgantown’s Alec Poland got the rebound with 4.6 seconds left, raced down the floor and got a look at an open 3 – he had won the 3-point shootout before the game edging James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage - for the win, but it missed.
“Honestly, yeah,” McKneely said when asked if he thought it was going down. “He won the 3-point contest, he’s a great shooter and as soon as he shot it, I was like (shrugs shoulders). But he missed it.”
“I always think it’s going down when Alec Poland shoots the ball,” Tallman said of his own star from the Class AAAA state champion Mohigans. “It was on the run; thought he got a good look, but it didn’t drop.”
The game was a shootout throughout. The teams combined to take 201 shots, including 98 3s. The Class AA-A stars were 22-52 in the game, the Class AAAA-AAA was 18 of 46.
Eight Class AA-A starts scored in double figures. Five Class AAAA-AAA scores did as well.
The teams combined for 110 rebounds and 40 assists.
The big school stars had 12 3s in the first half and built as much as an 11-point lead early, 26-15, on as they buried six 3s in the first five minutes of the game.
Man’s Caleb Blevins, who was 7 of 13 from 3-point range and had a team-high 22 points, got hot and started hitting from beyond the arc to bring the AA-A back to within 1, 50-49.
And 11-3 run to end the half gave the AAAA-AAA a 61-52 lead.
In the second half the big schools held an eight point lead, 72-64, when the AA-A went on an 8-0 run to tie it at 72.
From that point there would be six more ties and 10 lead changes (there were nine ties in the game, 14 lead changes).
After Parkersburg South’s Ashton Mooney tied it at 104, there were lead changes on four straight possessions, the final time coming on a McKneely 3 giving the AA a 110-108 lead. He added another to make it 113-108.
The big schools drew even at 120-120 on a free throw by Logan’s Jackson Tackett with 58.4 seconds left setting the stage for the wild finish.
“To people who know basketball, Isaac McKneely can play,” AA-A coach Matt Sauvage of state champion James Monroe, said. “Our kids over on the bench, they set there an go ‘dang’ when he does things out there on the court no one else can do. But he just runs back down the court. He’s a humble kid. And that’s probably my favorite part of his game.”
For Sauvage and his son Shad, as well Cam Thomas and Poca’s McKneely and his teammate Jackson Toney, it continued a run that ended with their team’s winning state championships in Charleston last month.
“I’m not a gambling man but this might be the year,” Sauvage said of the last month’s events. “It was a great experience. First, it was great to be with Shad one more time, and to be with (James Monroe’s) Cam one more time. That was great. Secondly the 10 players I got to coach other than those two, it was great to get to know them as young men. Forget the court. We know they are good, or they wouldn’t be here. To me that was my favorite part.”
“We fell short my junior year and I just remember the feeling I had and I didn’t want to be on that side again,” McKneely said. “To get to the championship and win it your senior year, you can’t ask for more than that.”
Three of the four state champion teams were represented in the game, and two of the coaches.
It was the first loss in an all-star game for Tallman, who is now 3-1 in such events.
“It was an honor to be here, to coach with my dad and we appreciate (Scott Brown Game Director) Bob (Bolen) for having us down,” Tallman said. “It was a great game. People couldn’t ask for anything more.”
C.Adam Toney Class A-AA 123, Mid-State Class AAA-AAA 122