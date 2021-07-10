Slay starting tournament for Marshall-WVU bragging rights

There is no more Capital Classic and no Friends of Coal Bowl. The prospect of either series between West Virginia and Marshall universities coming back in the near future is more than doubtful.
Of course, that does nothing to slow down the banter — some of it good-natured, most of it, well, not — that occurs on social media.
In spirit, the rivalry exists. Based on that, Tamar Slay, for one, figures who needs an official proclamation to keep it alive?
Slay, a 1998 Woodrow Wilson graduate and state boys basketball player of the year who went on to a four-year starting career with Marshall, is planning the Battle of the Fans Basketball Tournament. It will be a 3-on-3 tournament pitting the Thundering Herd against the Mountaineers.
The tournament will be held Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.
Slay has immediate familiarity with the Capital Classic, which was last played in 2015 (the Mountaineers defeated the Herd in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament). WVU dominated its meetings with Marshall, winning 34 of 45. One of Marshall's wins was in 2002 — Slay was a senior and hit the game-winning shot for an 81-79 Thundering Herd victory, its first over the Mountaineers since 1996.
Slay has said that was the top moment of his Marshall career. Now, bringing this type of tournament helps bring an on-court presence back to the social media wars.
"Because of the cancellation of football and basketball, we are bringing a friendly rivalry to the fans with an opportunity to settle it on the court," Slay said.
Key word: friendly.
Registration fee for the tournament is $25 per team with a roster limit of five. The tournament is open to players ages 12-60. Six games per team are guaranteed.
Slay said a grand prize will be announced soon. Past stars of the Capital Classic will be there, including Kevin Pittsnogle, J.R. VanHoose, Chris Moss, Cornelius Jackson, Joda Burgess, Lionel Armstead and Travis Young.
Teams can register at tamarslay.com/tournament.
"Folks in the area, get your team and get signed up now," Slay said. "I will have a team and play with my son. Super excited about that!"
The plan is for this tournament to go on, rather than face dormancy like the Capital Classic.
"I want this to be an annual event where folks can have some fun and compete for some bragging rights," Slay said.
