Tamar Slay continues to give back to his community.
The 1998 Woodrow Wilson graduate and state player of the year will host his seventh annual Elite Summer Camp. It will be held July 10-13 at Woodrow Wilson High School.
The camp is held for three age groups: 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10. The registration fee is $150 per camper.
Check-in on Monday will be 8-9 a.m. Training each day will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Campers should wear basketball shoes, shorts, T-shirt and socks.
A staff of professional trainers and college and high school players. Among the pros will be Fabio Di Bella, who played 23 professional seasons in Italy. He has been a coach since 2023.
Slay and Di Bella were teammates with Sutor Basket Montegranaro in 2012-2013.
Slay was a second round pick of the New Jersey Nets in 2002 and also played for the Charlotte Bobcats before going on to a 10-year career overseas.
All campers will receive a camp T-shirt.
To register, visit tamarslay.com.
