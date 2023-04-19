hico — For the first five innings Wednesday night, the battle between visiting Class A No. 1 Charleston Catholic and No. 10 Midland Trail was as good as advertised.
Catholic led 4-3 after five innings in a battle of big-time aces, the Irish’s sensational sophomore Jonah DiCocco and Trail’s super senior Larry Bigham.
Nobody could have seen the sixth inning coming.
There are big innings, then there is the marathon 56-minute top of the sixth for Catholic that featured 12 runs and eight hits, leading to a 16-3 victory.
The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run by DiCocco. A total of 16 batters came to the plate in an inning that saw the Irish hit for the cycle, adding a triple, three doubles and two singles.
How bad was it? The same player made the first two outs of the inning for Charleston Catholic.
“We’ve been doing that all year,” Charleston Catholic coach Will Bobinger said of big innings. “We played Buffalo yesterday and we put up nine runs in the second inning. We’ve been trying to emphasize the fact that we need line drives, don’t try to hit home runs, although Jonah hit that one, but it was a line drive. When these guys focus on trying to do their job and focus on hitting nice home runs and hard line drives, then we’ll be tough to beat.”
They certainly made it tough on Trail. Coach John Mark Kincaid tried to stop the bleeding, throwing three different pitchers in the inning, but there wasn’t much he could do.
“We implode, we take one inning and we just self-destruct,” Kincaid said.
“It’s not too much what the other team does. Too many walks, a mental mistake here and error there. and before you know it, it just snowballs. We did the same thing last year. They pummeled us score wise and we outhit them in both games. Like (senior captain) Cody Harrell said, ‘Coach, we’ve got to play seven innings.’ You can’t play five innings and beat a quality team like that, and they are a quality team. They are fundamental, well coached. They’ve got a good ball club.”
The sixth started innocently enough, when Connor Jarvis drew a walk. Luke Blaydes opened the flood gates with a triple that scored Jarvis. The team’s lone senior starter, Morris Gannon, scored him with a single.
DiCocco and Jeff Reynolds were then hit by pitches around a strikeout and that was followed by seven straight plate appearances that produced runs, the final clout being DiCocco’s three-run home run.
“After it got started and they got to feeling good about themselves, they just put a spanking to us,” Kincaid said. “I brought in Bo Persinger (to relieve Bigham, who had reached the maximum pitch count) and he didn’t have it today. I don’t think he was used to coming in (in relief), he’s used to starting. He needs to get loose (as he does in starting role).”
The bottom third of Catholic’s order – Xander Allara (3-for-3 with a double), Brammer (two runs and an RBI) and Jarvis (2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs) was 5-for-7 with six runs and five RBIs. Catholic (16-2), the defending Class A state champion, had 13 hits in the game, six for extra bases.
Catholic took the lead 1-0 in the second inning when DiCocco reached on an error and his courtesy runner, Kelan Swan, scored on a throwing error.
In the bottom of the third, Trail took the lead as Zayden Johns and Harrell were hit by pitches in back-to-back plate appearances. A double by Alex Dempsey tied it, and Trail took the lead on a strange and controversial play. Aaron Dempsey struck out and the ball got away from catcher Zaden Ranson.
He faked a throw to first, then threw to third and Harrell then broke for the plate. On the play Harrell was able to reach the plate.
Catholic argued that Harrell did not try to slide, which would be an automatic out, and Trail argued that Ranson was blocking the plate without the ball. Trail won the argument and took a 2-1 lead.
Catholic retook the lead 3-2 in the top of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Blaydes and a deep sacrifice fly to right-center field by DiCocco (who had just the home run but drove in four runs).
Johns, Trail’s No. 9 hitter, drove in the tying run in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Will McGraw, who walked.
But again, Catholic got the lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Allara scoring Ranson, who had doubled.
Then came the sixth.
“We have good depth pitching, that’s one thing I think we have on the section, we’ve got good depth,” Kincaid said.
“Like the third kid you saw there (in the sixth, Aaron Dempsey). He can come in and throw as hard as anybody out here. If we can get into their rotation in the sectionals, I feel good.”
DiCocco went six and gave up three hits, three runs, two earned and walked two and struck out 12. Bigham went five innings and gave up eight hits, seven earned runs, walked five and struck out six.
Midland Trail (7-3) is at Richwood Thursday.
CC 001 21(12) — 16 13 2
MT 002 100 — 3 4 3
Pitching – CC: Jonah DiCocco, Luke Blaydes (7) and Zaden Ranson. MT – Larry Bigham, Bo Persinger (6), Aaron Dempsey (6) and Will McGraw. WP – DiCocco. LP – Bigham. Hitting – CC: Luke Blaydes 1-3 (3B 2 runs 2 rbi), Gannon Morris 2-5 (2B, 2 runs, 3 rbi), Jonah DiCocco 1-3 (hr, 2 runs, 4 rbi), Gage Tawney 1-5, Jeffrey Reynolds 1-3 (1 run), Zaden Ranson 2-3 (2b, 2 runs, rbi), Xander Allara 3-3 (2b, 2 runs, 2 rbi), Josef Brammer (2 runs, rbi), Connor Jarvis 2-3 (2b, 2 runs, 2 rbi), Kelan Swan (run). MT – Cody Harrell 1-3 (run), Aaron Dempsey (rbi), Larry Bigham 1-3, Wil McGraw 1-2 (2b, run), Xaylen Johns 1-2 (run, rbi).
