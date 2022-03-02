Sissonville took care of business in its Class AAA Region 3 girls basketball co-final on Tuesday night.
The Indians played a stifling defense on their way to a 50-26 win at home over Shady Spring to earn their first state tournament berth since 2018.
The Indians (11-13) held Shady Spring (10-8) to just seven field goals while 12 of the Tigers’ 26 points came via free throw.
Kynadee Britton hit a field goal midway through the first quarter and Sissonville never looked back as it led the rest of the game.
After taking a 10-7 lead into the second quarter, Sissonville did not allow a field goal in the period and outscored Shady Spring 10-4 to take a 20-11 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter Kierra Richmond and Braylie Wiseman combined for six points to cut Sissonville’s lead to 22-17, but Haley Jarret responded with two 3-pointers in a row to put the Indians up 28-17.
Sissonville led 30-21 going into the fourth and the Indians posted a 7-0 run to start the final period. From there the rout was on.
Shady Spring shot 7 of 34 (20.5 percent) and was 12 of 14 from the line. The Tigers had 14 turnovers.
Richmond was Shady Spring’s leading scorer with 13 points.
Sissonville shot 19 of 48 (39.5 percent) as a team and was 5 of 6 from the line. The Indians committed 10 turnovers.
Madison McCutcheon led the way offensively for Sissonville with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Jarrett scored 14 points and Britton finished with 11.
Shady Spring (10-8)
Richmond 4-15 5-7 13, Gibson 0-3 4-4 4, Adkins 1-4 1-2 3, K.Barnes 0-8 0-0 0, Wiseman 2-4 2-2 6.
Sissonville (11-13)
Jarrett 6-11 0-0 14, Ullman 1-4 1-2 5, Jones 1-7 0-0 3, Britton 4-14 3-3 11, McCutcheon 6-16 1-1 17.
SS 7 4 10 5 — 26
Si 10 10 10 20 — 50
Three-point goals — SS: 0, Si: 7 (Jarrett 2, McCutcheon 4, Jones).