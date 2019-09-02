Perhaps Ryan Simms put everyone on notice last November.
When Liberty beat Wyoming East to close the 2018 season, Simms, then a freshman, played a big part. He ran for three touchdowns and returned a kick for a fourth in a 32-14 win over the Warriors. The win snapped a 25-game losing streak and gave the Raiders hope as a springboard into this season.
So far, so good.
Liberty went to Westside for both teams’ season opener and came away with an impressive 44-20 win. The Raiders got contributions from multiple sources — Logan Dodrill ran for 115 yards and a touchdown, and backup quarterback Isaac Atkins — subbing for injured starter Ian Sloan — ran for a couple of scores.
But Simms stood out, following up his freshman finale with 215 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He averaged 15.4 yards per rush.
Simms’ performance makes him one of five finalists for The Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week. The others are (in alphabetical order): Nicholas County quarterback Timmy Baker, Shady Spring defensive back Jadon Hershberger, Shady Spring running back Isaiah Valentine and Midland Trail running back Colton Yoder.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chose by a vote of the R-H sports staff. Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie.
Week 1 Standouts
Meadow Bridge’s Dustin Adkins ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-6 win over Van. ... Timmy Baker ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Nicholas County defeated Oak Hill 41-7. ... Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown had 108 yards and a touchdown rushing and returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in a 27-0 win at Buffalo. ... Monquelle Davis completed both of his pass attempts for touchdowns of 61 and 51 yards to Kyle King as Greenbrier East took down James Monroe 26-14. ... Jadon Hershberger came away with three of Shady Spring’s six interceptions in a 31-0 win over Lincoln County. ... Andrew Merriam-Harshaw had had two rushing touchdowns and caught a 44-yard score in Summers County’s win over PikeView. ... James Monroe’s Monroe Mohler threw for 170 yards and a TD and ran for 128 yards and a score. ... Webster County’s Reece Nutter ran for three TDs and threw for another and came up with a fumble recovery in a 40-15 win over Richwood. ... Independence running back Atticus Goodson had 272 all-purpose yards in a tight 26-24 loss at Midland Trail. ... Isaiah Valentine ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 47 yards for a second TD for Shady Spring. ... Midland Trail’s Colton Yoder went for 225 yards and four touchdowns.
Email: gfauber@
register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber