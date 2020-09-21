Simms makes most of his chances

There’s a lot to be said for efficiency.
That’s what Liberty got out of Ryan Simms Friday night.
The junior running back touched the ball three times against Montcalm and scored all three times. His touchdowns went for 50, 5 and 38 yards and helped the Raiders pound the Generals 59-27.
Liberty (3-0) led 40-0 at the end of the first quarter and 56-13 at halftime. They are 3-0 for the second straight season.
Simms is one of five candidates for the Register-Herald Player of the Week. The others are, in alphabetical order, Independence teammates Isaiah Duncan and Atticus Goodson, Kaiden Pack of Greenbrier West and Colby Piner of Greenbrier East.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff.
Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie. Voting will close Wednesday at noon.
Week 3 Standouts
Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown carried 22 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Pendleton County. … Markis Crawford ran for 85 yards and a scored in Summers County’s win over Mount View. … Isaiah Duncan completed 5 of 6 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown as Independence defeated Shady Spring. … Goodson exploded for 301 yards and six touchdowns for Independence. … Nicholas County quarterback Jordan McKinney carried 15 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and was 9-of-15 for 150 in a loss at Lincoln. … Kaiden Pack ran for a touchdown, completed 5 of 8 passes for 85 yards and another TD and had an interception on defense for Greenbrier West. … Peyton Pettrey ran for a 15-yard touchdown and returned an interception 45 yards for a second score in Liberty’s win over Montcalm. … Colby Piner ran eight times for 93 yards and a touchdown as Greenbrier East shut out Wyoming East. … Liberty’s Ryan Simms ran for 93 yards and scored on all three of his carries.