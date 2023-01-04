Corey Shumate made the go-ahead basket with 0:31 seconds left, and Cyrus Goodson added two key free throws as Independence beat Greenbrier West 49-46 for its first win of the season Wednesday at the New River CTC at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
The initial win was a long-time coming for first-year coach Shawn Jenkins.
“That feels good to finally get a W,” Jenkins said of the win. “Those kids deserve it. The come to practice, they work hard, they are really coachable and I’m just happy or them.”
It was not on the aesthetically pleasing list, far from it with 50 combined turnovers, 31 combined steals and numerous missed layups by both teams.
“That’s been our problem this year, we turn it over, take on too many dribbles and it causes the pass to be late, and that’s things we have to work on,” Jenkins said. “Getting the W gives you a little more energy and a little bit more excitement to get back to practice and work on those things.”
Cyrus Goodson led the Patriots with 20 points and six assists and five steals. For as bad as things got on the shooting end for Independence, they did get a little help from their friends when the shots fell, with 17 assists on 21 made field goals.
Shumate was big around the glass with 15 rebounds, and he had 11 points.
No team led by more than five in the second half and neither led by more than three in the fourth.
Independence was down 42-40 early in the final period but a 5-0 run, baskets by Colten Hughes and Goodson and a free throw by Shumate gave the Patriots the lea 45-42.
McClung then had back-to-back baskets to give the Cavs back the lead setting the stage for Shumate’s big basket and Goodson’s game-clinching free throws.
Nothing went right for Greenbrier West early or late whether it was turnovers or shooting woes. The Cavaliers scored just 11 combined points in the first and fourth quarters.
“You can’t go in a game and shoot 32 percent and have 25 turnovers against a team that sits back in a zone most of the time and think you are going to beat anybody,” Robertson said.
“We have a lot of kids that have a lot of experience that turned the ball over way too many times. We thought Michael (Kanode) played well around the rim, but we didn’t have a single guard that could get hot and make some shots and that hurt us.”
Kanode had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers. Brayden McClung finished with 11 points and Dale Boone, who led the team with 22 points per game, had eight.
The addition of Cyrus Goodson who joined the team at the break and played his first game Tuesday, is a big one for the Patriots.
“He’s an athlete man,” Jenkins said. “He is super athletic. We are tickled to death to have him. I knew he would end up at the foul line because he goes to the basket hard, and he is a little slippery when he’s down there. He can find a crack and get there.”
“He is just a phenomenal athlete who can run and jump” Robertson said. “I’m not going to say he is a super basketball player, but he can do a little bit of everything and really gives them the kind of athlete they need to be better.”
Independence had several opportunities to break the game open, even more than the 16-7 lead the Patriots had at the 6:47 mark of the second quarter.
With the Patriots up 19-11, turnovers, missed shots and bad shots led to a Greenbrier West 9-2 run that cut the Patriots once sizable lead to 21-20.
It was tied at 25 at the half.
Independence 49, Greenbrier West 46
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 4-13 3-3 11, Tanner Hagy 2-9 0-0 5, Kadin Parker 1-5 0-0 2, Michael Kanode 6-10 6-7 16, Matt Thomas 1-2 0-2 2, Isaac Agee 0-0 0-0 0, Dale Boone 3-11 1-2 8, Chris Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Asher Barclay 0-1 0-0 0, Totals: 17-53 10-14 46
Independence
Chris Lilly 0-4 0-0 0, Jordan James 0-4 0-0 0, Sylas Nelson 2-4 0-0 4, Colten Hughes 4-8 0-0 8, Cory Shumate 5-10 1-5 11, Ashton Arthur 2-4 0-0 6, Zach Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Cyrus Goodson 8-14 4-8 20, Jordan Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-48 5-13 49
GW: 5 20 15 6 - 46
I: 10 15 13 11 - 49
Three-point field goals – GW: 2-16 (McClung 0-3, Hagy 1-3, Parker 0-1, Boone 1-8, Davis 0-1). I: 2-12 (Lilly 0-2, James 0-2, Parker 0-1, Hughes 0-2, Arthur 2-4, Goodson 0-1). Rebounds – GW: 37 (Parker 6, Kanode 6). I: 32 (Shumate 15), Assists – GW: 9 (Parker 4). I: 17 (Goodson 6). Steals – GW: 14 (McCLung 6), I: 17 (Goodson 5). Fouled out – None.
