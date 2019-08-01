Wednesday at the 100th West Virginia Amateur, it was cut day for the field of 120 golfers who qualified for the state’s most prestigious amateur event. Only the top-50 players and ties would advance to play the final two days of the tournament.
Todd Duncan and Landon Perry not only made the cut, the Shady Spring products played themselves into contention for their first amateur title.
“I am really proud of Todd, he is a great young player,” Perry said. “His success is great for our local area and it’s even better with him being a fellow Tiger.”
After an opening round, 73, Tuesday on the Old White TPC, Perry fired a 1-under-par 69 Wednesday to move himself into fourth place, just five shots back of leader Woody Woodward.
Perry birdied the first hole of the day before three bogeys over a five hole stretch appeared to have him reeling. The Shady Spring graduate righted the ship in a big way with three consecutive birdies before making par on the final five holes.
His fellow Shady Tiger had a little more ground to make up.
Coming off a 77 in round one, Duncan needed a good round Wednesday and he came out firing on all cylinders.
The reigning West Virginia Junior Amateur champion birdied three of his first four holes en route to a 4-under par, 32, on the front nine.
A bogey and a double-bogey on the first three holes of the back nine cooled the momentum, but the Shady Spring junior regained his form with a couple of birdies to end round two with a 68.
While the Perry and Duncan survived their rounds, day two took its toll on numerous golfers including round one leader Chris Williams. After shooting a 67 Tuesday, the Scott Depot native struggled with his swing and ballooned to a 77, dropping him into a tie for eighth.
Philip Reale and Jacob Nickell were both one shot back of Williams after day one. Reale finished with a 73 and Nickell struggled to a 76 on the par-70 Meadows Course.
Woodward and Noah Mullens were three back of Williams to start the day before each made their move to the top of the leaderboard.
Sparked by a stretch where he made two birdies and an eagle over a four-hole stretch, Woodward shot the low round of the day with a 3-under par, 67.
Mullens was steady all day making three birdies against two bogeys for a 1-under-par, 69. The Milton native will start round three just two shots off the pace set by Woodward.
Woodward and Mullens will play together today in the third round teeing off at 10:45 a.m. back on the Old White TPC.
Area players that also made the cut include, Woodrow Wilson graduate, Jackson Hill, Wyoming East graduates Patrick Smith and Brett Laxton, Princeton natives Jeff McGraw and Jared Porter.
Greenbrier County will be well represented over the final two days with Chandler Beavers, Walker Dent, Nick Dent, Justin Estep and Verne Willits all making the cut.
