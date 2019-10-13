I’m in Lenexa, Kan., and an almost carnival atmosphere prevails.
People are outside in groups laughing and having a good time. There is a lot of noise. A big food truck is parked here and wonderful smells drift out as you pass. The air is cool but not enough to dampen the festive mood. About that noise again, most of it is caused by gunfire, shotgun shooting to be exact.
Five shooters are in front of the crowd and the center of attention. They are shooting clay targets, doubles, that is when they call “Pull!” two clays spring into the air, and after they shoot the second of the two, two more clays are presented. So it is boom, boom, and boom boom.
The shooters don’t seem to ever stop, and they don’t seem to tire. It is the Guinness Book of World Records attempt to break the most clays in twelve hours of shooting, that’s right, twelve hours. This whole rodeo has been put together by Dave Miller, the shotgun Product Manager and Pro Shooter at CZ-USA, a maker of some very nice shotguns and rifles. Some may remember that Mr. Miller did a similar event in 2015 when he set another Guinness record for breaking the most clays in one hour. David Miller is a shotgun shooting piece of machinery in his own right.
Smack in the middle of this is a young lady from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Makayla Scott is only 16 and well on her way to becoming a shotgun legend. Yeah, at 16. In a very short career Makayla, who started out a few years ago in the 4-H shooting program in Greenbrier County, has already achieved a level of skill with a shotgun few of us will ever attain.
All of this would be amazing enough for anyone that came from a somewhat normal background. Life did not start out that way for Makayla.
“Despite my wide smile now, I had a rough start in life.” she said. “I lost my mother to a drug overdose at age five. After years of neglect and abuse, I was brought into and amazing family at 10 years of age. Even though I had a new family I struggled to find a true place I felt accepted. I tried other sports and nothing seemed to work for me, I had no confidence and it didn’t seem I would ever find something I was good at.
“Then my father and brother introduced me to shotgun shooting. I never knew that one broken clay could change my life! Shooting has introduced me to world I never knew existed! I won’t say my success has come easy, but I have a love and passion for this sport that fuels my want for success!”
David Miller could have grabbed any of a hundred good shotgunners that he knows, took the field and easily broke more than the four thousand and some clays that a team of Britts did some years ago. But Dave Miller didn’t do that, the thought of the young shooters that this would be a dream come true, a chance of a life time, shooters like Makala Scott from West Virginia.
The shooting sports have literally changed this amazing young woman’s world. In a day and age where shooters are vilified at every turn, shame on the person that would say competitive shotgun shooting is a bad thing for young people. This shooting sport literally brought this wonderful young lady from the depths of despair, what a wonderful country we live in!
As I write this, the shotguns are booming outside as the shooters are in the last stages of the world record attempt and they are thousands of broken clays over their goal, they are going to come in over 10,000.
For Makayla Scott, the sky is the limit, she is considering a run for the Olympics. Colleges are already looking at her for shooting scholarships and she is working with a prestigious outdoor industry website, Women’s Outdoor News, as a columnist. Again she is 16. You will be hearing from me again Miss Makayla Scott!