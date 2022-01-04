Shooter Sauvage has hit highs on hardwood

It seems fitting that Shad Sauvage’s first word was "ball."
You might say the James Monroe senior has been synonymous with a basketball since he was born.
“True story,” said his dad and coach at James Monroe, Matt Sauvage. “He always had a ball in his hands ever since he could grip something. I might have been a little bit of an influence on that, probably. 'Ball' was about the only thing he said for about two months. If he didn’t have a ball in his hands, he wanted one.”
Some things never change. He’s been wanting a basketball in his hands ever since.
Sauvage and the Mavericks were scheduled to play Wyoming East in the New River CTC Invitational on Wednesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. However, East is now in quarantine for 10 days.
Sauvage has been good with that basketball in his hands.
So good that in his last game against Summers County, he broke the James Monroe career scoring record of 1,285 points set by former teammate McKinley Mann during Sauvage’s freshman year in 2019.
“It was a huge honor to break the record,” Sauvage said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my coaches. Breaking the record was a goal of mine but a bigger goal of mine is to help my team make a run at the end of the season.”
The scoring mark isn’t the only record Sauvage owns.
He also has all the 3-point shooting numbers, with 239 career 3s coming into the tournament (second is Caleb Spencer with 120).
He is 1-2-3 in 3s in a season and has the top three spots in 3s in a game.
He is a shooter supreme, finishing among the state leaders with 80 3s last season.
And he is on pace to reach that mark again and finish with over 300 career 3s.
It is a constant work in progress.
“It really depends on the day and how my legs are feeling, but if it’s a good day I can get 1,000 shots up,” Sauvage said. “I always try to get at least 400, 500 shots up a day.”
He said he shoots 100 at a time during summer workouts in the gym – a daily activity like eating for Sauvage – and he said he tries to generally hit 75 percent of those 100 shots.
“I mean, they are wide open so it’s a little different,” he noted.
The most he has made during a 100-shot session is mid-80s.
Matt said he called in a fellow Peterstown graduate, Kelly Mann, one of the top players to come out of an area that rendered some of the best athletes in southern West Virginia during his era, to help him work on Shad’s shot before he got to the high school level.
“Kelly really worked with him on fixing his shot, but Shad wanted to fix it,” Matt said. “I think that’s when I really realized that he might end up as a pretty good player. When you get a kid willing to do what it takes to get better, that’s when you know you’re going to have a player.”
He took off in high school, with 69 3s in each of his first two seasons. In a regular-season tournament game at the Armory his freshman year against Oak Hill, a state tournament team, he had James Monroe’s first 16 points of the game.
While most people see him as a 3-point shooter, being a shootist isn’t what necessarily gives him the most satisfaction.
It’s intensity on the defensive end.
“Do everything you can to win,” Sauvage said. “If somebody is dribbling the ball, I’m going to pester them as much as I can, I’m going to go at them as hard as I can. One little play can change the outcome of a game and that motivates me to go at it hard.”
Still, it’s his game-time mentality no matter the situation and a perfect example of that was in the last game against Summers County, when he laid out to get a ball before it went out of bounds at midcourt, slid into the bleachers but got up and got back in the play before the ball was at the 3-point line.
It works for him defensively. He is first in school history with steals as well with 206 and he holds the record for season (76) and average steals per game (4.0).
Obviously last season’s 64-58 overtime loss to Greenbrier West in the Region 3 co-finals was a disappointment for the team, which had beaten the Cavaliers twice in the regular season, including 65-44 at home three weeks before and stood at No. 1 in Class A for the second half of the season.
“We came into that game a little sluggish, thinking it wasn’t going to be a hard game,” Sauvage said. “They slowed the tempo down and that hurt; we just couldn’t fight over top it. We were a really a tight team and we were really upset after that loss. We didn’t start working out for two weeks. It was rough. But I feel like it’s motivating us now. All offseason that’s all we thought about, losing to West.”
Still, it wasn’t all bad.
“We were 17-2, we were ranked No. 1 in the state and I think we had the best record in school history,” Sauvage said. “When you look back on it now, it was a huge success.”
The trick is to do it again, and the Mavericks are off to a 5-1 start, ranked No. 2 in Class A, switching places from the preseason with Greater Beckley Christian, which beat the Mavs in Beckley in December.
He counts many of his court opponents as his friends, including one who he was supposed to meet Wednesday.
“Tanner Whitten of Wyoming East, I played in a couple of tournaments with him,” Sauvage said. “Me and him texted through playing in tournaments and he’s a really cool guy. Kaden Smallwood (Greater Beckley), I went to a Concord Camp with him. We talked a lot there. Rye Gadd (from Webster County) was there, we talked. Off the court we are all cool, but once we get on the court, it’s a battle.”
The father and son enjoy their time in the gym.
Matt said there are times when he falls into the old dad-coaching-son trap of pushing his son a little harder than the other players. It’s those times when he is thankful for his assistants, and players.
“When he was coming up, I really had to debate whether or not I wanted to coach him,” Matt said. “I know there are times when I am a little harder on him than the other guys. I remember one game, I had gotten on him about something, I don’t remember what, and Eli said, ‘Why are you getting on him about that, Coach? You wouldn’t have gotten on any of us about that.' And he was right.
“Usually in those situations, I end up apologizing and Shad is always the same about it, ‘Don’t worry about it, Dad.’ I really can’t put into words how much it has meant to be able to coach Shad.”
Sauvage said he enjoys the time that he has in the gym playing for his dad.
“Obviously you have to do a little more (as the coach’s son) but that’s completely fine,” the senior standout said. “It’s really been great, honestly. He has been here through all the ups and downs, on the court and off. It’s really nice.”
Sauvage and teammate Eli Allen were both first-team all-staters, the second and third first-team all-staters at James Monroe and a rare feat for a team that did not make it to the state tournament, a fact not lost on Sauvage.
“We were ranked No. 1 in the state, and we both had good seasons,” Sauvage said. “He almost averaged a triple-double and I finished in the top three in 3s, I think. We both had good seasons. But I know that doesn’t happen very often from a non-state tournament team.”
At the end of the day, it is work ethic that has driven Sauvage to the heights he has hit.
After a tough loss to Greater Beckley last year that ended the Mavs’ 15-game win streak, he and Allen did not go home after returning to Lindside late that night. They went right to the gym and started shooting.
“Me and Eli have had that mentality since we were little kids,” he said of that night. “We don’t accept losing. We kind of blame ourselves. We lost up there and we missed two big free throws. And we blamed ourselves, which was a good thing for us. But I guess it’s not a good thing if you are always blaming yourself but that is how we look at losses.
“So we came up here at midnight, because I knew I wasn’t going to be able to sleep and we stayed for about an hour shooting foul shots and shooting the basketball.”
He said he did make it home to sleep a little before school.
Ball has indeed been life for Shad Sauvage since he spoke that word for the first time.
“I didn’t know what he meant at the time but maybe he was trying to tell me something before he could even talk,” Matt said. “I think the round ball is what drives him. Of course, he learned to talk a little later (after "ball") and he hasn’t shut up since.”