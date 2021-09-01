Flying Eagles still have key figures in place

Shirley Brown Invitational

Saturday at Woodrow Wilson HS
 
Teams
 
Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring, Independence, George Washington, South Charleston, Parkersburg

round robin matches start at 9 a.m.

Round 1

Woodrow Wilson vs. Shady Spring, Court 1

Independence vs. George Washington, Court 2

Round 2

Independence vs. South Charleston, Court 1

George Washington vs. Parkersburg, Court 2

Round 3

Woodrow Wilson vs. South Charleston, Court 1

Shady Spring vs. Parkersburg, Court 2

Round 4

Woodrow Wilson vs. Independence, Court 1

Shady Spring vs. George Washington, Court 2

Round 5

Independence vs. Parkersburg, Court 1

George Washington vs. South Charleston, Court 2

Round 6

Woodrow Wilson vs. Parkersburg, Court 1

Shady Spring vs. South Charleston, Court 2

Round 7

Woodrow Wilson vs. George Washington, Court 1

Shady Spring vs. Independence, Court 2

Round 8

South Charleston vs. Parkersburg, Court 1

Tournament play, 5 p.m.

teams will be seeded 1-6 after round robin play

