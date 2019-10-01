"Te amo" is a way of saying "I love you" in Spanish.
Oak Hill fans undoubtedly loved what they saw from Te-amo Shelton last Friday night.
The junior running back had a breakout game against Lincoln County, rushing for a career-high 227 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Red Devils to a 33-19 win at John P. Duda Stadium. It was Oak Hill's first win as the season hits the halfway point.
For his efforts, Shelton has been named the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week. Other finalists for the award were Wyoming East teammates Caleb Bower and McQuade Canada, Shady Spring's Drew Clark and Atticus Goodson of Independence.
"That's two weeks in a row that Te-amo has been involved and really stepped up," Oak Hill coach Jason Blankenship said. "He really had a good game for us."
Shelton now has 450 yards rushing on the season. Most of that came in the Lincoln County win and a narrow 44-39 loss to Class AA No. 5 Wyoming East the week before, in which he ran for 172 yards.
All six of his rushing touchdowns came in those two games combined.
The emergence of Shelton gives the Red Devils the versatility they had been seeking. Quarterback Cade Maynor has had a solid season, completing 67 of 114 passes (58.7 percent) for 772 yards and six touchdowns. But the running game was slow in coming along.
"We were throwing the ball well early in the year," Blankenship said. "(Shelton) was a breath of fresh air. With him stepping up, it has opened up the passing game."
Shelton's emergence came as no surprise to Blankenship. He saw what Shelton was capable of during offseason weight room sessions, but an injury in the preseason slowed his progression.
"We slowly brought him on and were able to get him in a lot against Princeton (a 49-9 loss)," Blankenship said. "The last two games he has shown that he wants to be in there."
And his teammates want him in there, too.
"He's always got a great attitude, but at practice this week he has had a bounce in his step," Blankenship said. "And his teammates are looking at him like, 'You're our guy.' They appreciate what he can do."
Oak Hill (1-4) shut Lincoln County out in the fourth quarter and scored two touchdowns to pull away in what had been a tight game. The last score was Shelton's third TD, from 28 yards out.
"That Wyoming East game, we lost in the last second and it was devastating," Blankenship said. "I was proud that the kids were able to bounce back. It gives them a lot of confidence."
The Red Devils will look to keep rolling when they visit PikeView (0-5) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Canada (45.9 percent) edged out Bower (44.9 percent) to win the fan vote.
