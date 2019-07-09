WVU Tech’s Andrew Sharp has been selected to play in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League all-star game.
Sharp, a rising junior from Grayson, Ky., was chosen as a third baseman. He is hitting .295 with a pair of home runs and 13 runs batted in and has seven stolen bases in eight attempts for the Galion Graders.
Sharp started all 50 games for the 20-30 Golden Bears this spring. He batted .306 and led the team with 20 doubles and seven home runs, and was second with 34 RBIs. The 20 doubles placed him 17th nationally.
The all-star game will be played Tuesday, July 16, at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Two other Golden Bears were all-stars Sunday night.
Calyb King and Kent Rooklin teamed up for the South Division in the Valley Baseball League all-star game at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Rain cut the game short, forcing its cancellation after 3 1/2 innings. Four South pitchers combined to hold the North hitless in an abbreviated 1-0 win.
One of those pitchers was King, who was the pitcher of record when the South scored the game’s only run in the second. He struck out one and walked one and was credited with the win.
King is a right-handed pitcher for the Covington Lumberjacks. In four starts he is 2-0 with a 2.41 earned run average. He has 18 strikeouts and has allowed 18 hits in 18 2/3 innings.
King had a big spring for the Golden Bears. The rising junior from Accident, Md., appeared in 12 games, seven of them starts, and was 7-1 with a 3.04 ERA. He struck out 61 and walked 18 over 50 1/3 innings. His 39 hits allowed was eighth-best in the country.
Rooklin, who did not play in the shortened all-star game, is a shortstop for the Staunton Braves. The rising junior from Covington, Va., is hitting .301 and has driven in 14 runs.
He hit .289 with a pair of homers and 25 RBIs for Tech in the spring.
“We are excited for both young men to have earned the opportunity, but it’s also a great achievement for our program to have two guys represent their teams in a prestigious league,” WVU Tech head coach Lawrence Nesselrodt said before Sunday’s game.
The VBL has consistently been ranked among the top 10 summer college wooden bat leagues in the country.
There are two other Tech connections in the VBL.
Michael Rotenberry, a right-handed pitcher from PikeView, is King’s teammate in Covington. He is 3-0 with two saves and a 1.50 ERA.
Covington is managed by Alex Kotheimer, who just completed his first season as an assistant to Nesselrodt.
