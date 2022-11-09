Greenbrier West linebacker Ty Nickell scooped up the Moorefield fumble and started on what looked like was going to be a 90-yard return for a touchdown last Friday in the Cavaliers' home finale.
It wasn’t meant to be for Nickell. No. He had other ideas.
“I was running up the field and I didn’t see anyone, and I knew that Dalton (Heath) was going to be running alongside me like he always was,” Nickell said. “With nobody ahead of me I was able to look back and there he was.”
What happened next took fans back to 1991. In a similar situation, it had happened before.
That year, against Webster County, Chris Vaughan sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble. He picked up the ball and was returning it down the field when he, too, had other ideas.
He flipped it to his brother, Bubba Vaughan, who took it the rest of the way for a touchdown. It was Vaughan to Vaughan, brother to brother and twin to twin.
This one was not twin to twin but it would be hard to dispute the brother-to-brother factor.
On a team that has a school record seven shutouts and has only allowed 46 points, the least in Cavaliers history since the 1983 team allowed 28, defense is the catalyst. And that means those defensive touchdowns are a premium.
Nickell has no regret about his decision, which came in the first quarter of what was a scoreless tie and came with Moorefield driving.
A lot of times a coach will tell the player not to take chances where a play could result in a fumble.
Coach Toby Harris said he didn’t have a problem with the play, namely because nothing bad happened.
“I think it just shows how close these kids are, and Ty felt like he wanted to do something for a teammate,” Harris said.
“He works as hard as the rest of us, and I felt like he deserved to score that touchdown as much as any of us,” Nickell said. “I would do it again.”
Heath laughed.
“I was running behind him and then I saw him turn like he was going to flip the ball,” Heath said. “I said, ‘No, no!’ After he pitched it, I just wanted to make sure I didn’t drop the ball and get across the goal line.”
On the sideline Heath playfully – for the most part – admonished his teammate.
“I asked him ‘What were you doing?'” Heath said. “Then we laughed about it. I told him thanks. It was a special moment.”
Nickell has been the key component to the Cavaliers’ offense, rushing for an area-best 1,836 yards and 28 touchdowns, plenty as he sees it.
Yet it’s no secret that this team has made its bones on defense.
The secret isn’t schemes or even personnel.
“We are like a family, like brothers out there,” said defensive end Cole Vandall. “We are all close. I thought we had a chance to be good on defense but the things that’s made us able to put up the numbers we have is because we’re so close.”
“We all care about each other, we have each other’s back,” Heath said.
That was illustrated perfectly in Nickell unselfishly giving up the touchdown to his teammate.
The Cavaliers face a tough 7-3 South Harrison squad that is coming off a big win over Tucker County.
“We know what they do, and we know they are going to line it up and try to run the ball down our throats,” Nickell said, a phrase used by all three of the senior defensive stalwarts. “But we are going to line up and play with them and try to drive them back, do what we do.”
It will be a mano-a-mano battle between the No. 8 Cavaliers, whose lone loss of the year came to Class A No. 1 James Monroe.
As for that 1991 moment between the brothers Vaughan, it ended in a touchdown, too, and everyone in Charmco would be ecstatic if the season ended the same way, too. The 1991 team won a state championship.
“I didn’t know that,” Heath said. “That’s pretty cool.”
Just guys out there taking care of one another like brothers would.
In either instance.
