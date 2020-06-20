Shady's Williams named Register-Herald Player of the Year

It was a stellar year for Tommy Williams.
The senior point guard from Shady Spring was the catalyst for the Tigers, leading them to a 22-2 record before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And the 22-win season was no cakewalk. The victories came against the likes of Capital, Robert C. Byrd, South Charleston, Bluefield, Fairmont Senior and Woodrow Wilson. Along the way, Williams helped make history at Shady.
His 34-point performance in December gave Shady its first win over Woodrow Wilson in school history, and a home win against Bluefield later in the season propelled the Tigers to their first-ever No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. For those feats, he was named a Class AA first-teamer.
Now he'll add one more accolade before closing the book on his high school career.
Williams has been named the Register-Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year by the R-H sports writers.
"I'm very thankful for this," Williams said. "I think going to states would've been the biggest accomplishment, but those accolades definitely helped take my mind off the season being canceled. It gives me a positive to think about when looking back. I can say that I did accomplish some of my goals. I'll be able to look back on that fondly."
Williams had always been the engine that drives the Tigers, with his career littered with signature performances, but this year he was asked to be more at the forefront. In years past, players such as Cole Honaker, Steven Williams and Ryan Riffe were more visible because of their seniority, but this year Williams was in the spotlight. Eventually, the performances of teammates Luke LeRose and Braden and Cole Chapman mitigated the pressure, but it was Williams who was the team's leader.
"Coming in I had some goals I wanted to accomplish," Williams said. "I challenged myself. I wanted to be a better leader. I felt like I showed what I can do on the court as a player, but I wanted to be a leader for our team. I knew we went as I did. The main thing I wanted to change was winning. The last few years we were playing good basketball but it wasn't enough. We weren't winning the big games and I wanted to win and change that and I think we did."
Though successful, the season wasn't a cakewalk. On top of the grueling schedule, Williams missed two weeks because of an injury, but he used that time to rejuvenate for the stretch run.
"That was actually the first time I've ever been hurt," Williams said. "That was actually the first time I missed a game in my career. It taught me to not take anything for granted. You don't think about it out there while you're playing because it feels normal. When you're out you start to realize how much you love it.
"During that process I learned how careful to be with my body, too. I went to laser therapy to help heal. I learned how careful you have to be with your body and how important that is especially since I'll be playing college basketball."
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they weren't able to accomplish their goal of clinching a state tournament berth before the pandemic hit. The day they were slated to play Westside in a Region 3 co-final, with the winner heading to the state tournament, all games were suspended before ultimately getting canceled.
"That was tough," Williams said. "That day I left school early to get ready and got the text from coach Olson about what was going on. I think I was able to accept it not long after, though. It would've been nice to go play in the state tournament because that's been the goal we've had ever since I got here."
Now Williams is looking to the next chapter, where he'll suit up to play for Glenville State alongside LeRose. It helps mitigate the pain of the lost season knowing he'll get an opportunity to play basketball again.
"We had a good year, Williams said. "We accomplished a lot. We beat Woodrow for the first time and we were able to beat Bluefield. I think losing the season the way we did sucks but looking at those memories and the history we were able to make as well as knowing I'll get to play basketball again in college helps a lot."
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH