Shady's Vest finishes runner-up

Tanner Vest didn't quite get the trophy he wanted, but Wheeling has been one successful city for him.
The Shady Spring senior finished as the Class AA state runner-up for the second year in a row at the West Virginia high school golf championships Wednesday at Oglebay Park.
The top three after Tuesday's first round remained the same on Wednesday. Keyser's Noah Broadwater shot consecutive 75s to claim the state title.
Vest finished with a 158, eight strokes back of Broadwater. In third was Max Bowen of Herbert Hoover (160).
Westside's Kerri-Anne Cook was sixth with a 167.
Cody Blake of Independence was in a tie for 14th at 178.
Shady Spring's Tyler Beard (185) was tied for 17th, Cooper Ward (188) 19th and Zach Smith (189) tied for 20th.
The double-A team state champion was Keyser with a 495. Shady was fourth with a 528.
In Class AAA, Greenbrier East's Arod Lemons posted a top 10 finish, tying for seventh with a 166. Teammate Jake Honaker was tied for 11th at 171.
Wheeling Park's Gavin Goodrick shot a 149 to win the individual championship. Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins was runner-up, four strokes back at 153.
The Spartans finished sixth as a team at 532. Wheeling Park won the title with a 481.
In Class A, Summers County's Sean Cooper shot a two-day 172 to finish tied for ninth.
Brian Cooper was 18th at 183. Freshman Xavier Honaker was 20th at 189.
The individual state champion was Wheeling Central's Justin Doerr at 162. His second round was four strokes better than first-round leader Lucas Riggleman of Petersburg, who finished third with a 166. Runner-up was Charleston Catholic's Will Gruse (165).
Wheeling Central won the team title with a 495. Summers was fourth at 544.
