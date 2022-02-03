Shady's tackle machine Pinardo signs with Glenville football

Shady Spring’s Bryson Pinardo, whose tackle total led the state this past fall, never let the talk of his stature slow his engines.
No, Pinardo played whistle to whistle, and he never slowed down. Even when other players were shaking their heads, wondering what he was trying to prove running to a tackle that had already been made.
It is a football mentality that served the 5-10, 185-pound Shady Spring senior well.
On Thursday Pinardo signed to continue that whistle-to-whistle football career at Glenville State in a ceremony attended by family, coaches, friends, and his football teammates.
“I’m not the biggest guy on the field and I probably won’t ever be,” Pinardo said. “But I will give about everything I can give, 110-percent whistle to whistle and that’s what sets me apart from a lot of other guys. If the play is on the other side of the field, they won’t chase it, but me, I’m chasing the ball because I’ve got to get down there too. A lot of teams ran away from my side, so we had to have that pursuit angle to be able to chase them down.”
He set the Shady Spring record with 38 tackles in a game against PikeView Sept. 25, 2020.
“When they told me that I was like, ‘Really?’ because I wasn’t really expecting that,” Pinardo said. “In games you don’t really think about the play you just made; you just think about the next play.”
Long-time Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto has seen it for nearly four years from his mighty-mite standout.
“He did not stop until the whistle blew,” Culicerto said. “Sometimes when the play is on the other side some guys will let the other guys get them. It happens sometimes. Might take a play of here or there especially if (they play) both ways. He would never do that. If he was over on the other side, every ounce of energy he had until that second whistle blew, he was chasing that ball down. It might be 15, 20 yards down the field. He stopped a lot of touchdowns that your safety is supposed to. But he would stay on it, stay on task, until the whistle blew.
A virtual tackle machine for the Tigers, Pinardo led West Virginia with 181 tackles (18.0 per game), 21 tackles for a loss and five sacks and was a Class AA first-team all-state linebacker. He also was a running back for the Tigers, the second-leading behind Caleb Whittaker, his running mate at linebacker as well.
He isn’t sure where he will be used at the next level but said he would be open to a move anywhere.
“Really they just said, ‘We’re going to play you where we need you, running back or linebacker,’” Pinardo said. “Kind of being a dual threat. I do like the defensive side, but I love running the ball too. So, either/or is just fine. My goal is to go and get better and do wherever I can go to help the team.”
Pinardo, who had several suitors during the recruiting period but whose final choice came down to Fairmont and Glenville, said the Pioneers seemed to check all the boxes he was looking for, most importantly academics and the Glenville classroom size.
“Sixteen person classes are really nice for me because I like a small learning environment,” Pinardo said. “Their athletic facilities are awesome, along with the campus. It felt like home.”
The Shady Spring tackle machine said the classroom will be his focus.
“The first part of student-athlete is the student part, so academics is a big for me” Pinardo asked. “Southern West Virginia, we’re not going to the NFL, we are going to better us, to have a good time playing football and to get a good education.”
Of all his accomplishments, including the playoff appearances, Pinardo said his lasting memory will be the camaraderie with teammates.
“Honestly it was the family environment that we had here,” Pinardo said. “We were all brothers out here, from the coaches to the players. Everyday showing up for practice and hanging out with those guys was my favorite part.”
The family proof was evident, Culicerto said, in that basketball coach Ronnie Olson gave up the main gym for Pinardo’s signing and held his practice Thursday evening in the old gym.
“He said no, you go ahead and use the new gym, and he didn’t have to do that,” Culicerto aid. “They are the state champions. But you have to have that (to be successful) and I’m sure glad we have that here at Shady Spring.”
Shady Spring had always been a family affair for Pinardo’s family as well.
“He’s been outstanding,” Culicerto said. “You know I’ve had a couple Pinardos through here and his cousins, Brandon Frye and Cody Frye. This is the last one. I’m going to miss those boys. But this is Bryson ‘s day. He’s done a super job for us the last couple years, starting in the 1oth grade. HE got to get him some playoff appearances, some fun and some wins. (He was) first-team all-state which is outstanding, led the state in tackles this year and had a pile last year in a crazy, short season. He’s a great kid, and I’m happy for him.
Pinardo averaged 16.7 tackles (117) in 2020 and had seven tackles for a loss and three sacks.