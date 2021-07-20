Bryson Pinardo might be the only person at Shady Spring who isn’t celebrating the arrival of turf at H.B. Thomas Field this season.
“I probably am,” the rising senior linebacker said Monday during the first day of practice on a flex day at Shady Spring. “But I like my dirt. To me that is football.”
And make no mistake, Pinardo knows about football.
Last season Pinardo led the state in tackles with 16.7 per game, including his tour de force, a school-record 38 tackles in a 13-12 victory against PikeView Sept. 25. That is correct. Thirty-eight.
Pinardo finished what was a seven-game Covid-interrupted schedule with 117 tackles.
He was a definite bright spot during a 2-5 season that saw the Tigers' season derailed almost as quickly as it started by injury after injury.
By the time the season reached Week 3, Pinardo was the last man standing, as injuries were knocking out teammates all across the lineup. Star running back/defensive back Isaiah Valentine went down for the season in Week 1, two-way standout Jadon Hershberger missed three games and fellow outside linebacker Caleb Whittaker missed several games.
“It was tough,” Pinardo said. “With those guys out it was almost like we had to draw up a whole new offense and defense. I bounced around at inside linebacker, outside linebacker, sometimes I’d even drop back (in coverage). It was just weird. Not having your guys beside you, playing different positions, but you know it’s what your team needed.”
By the end of the season Pinardo was an honorable mention all-state pick and was named to the All-Coalfield Conference team.
Now he is back to improve and top what he has accomplished to this point. That starts with a season turnaround. He knows improvement on his part will aid that effort.
“It sounds cliché but bigger, faster, stronger,” Pinardo said. “Try to beat my records from last year, try to outdo myself from last year. I’ve learned a lot in this offseason. That’s the goal. Just be better than you were. We had a rough season last year but I’ve got real good hope we can be better and go on and have a winning season.”
He’s well versed in Shady Spring football lore, having spent a good portion of his life around the team.
“I’ve been around this team since 2008 when we moved out here (from Crab Orchard),” Pinardo said. “My dad (Mike) started coaching about this same time (at Independence then at Shady Spring). My older brother (Michael) and all my cousins went through this program. They were on those 2010 teams and all those other teams that went to the playoffs. Having them to look up to is awesome, trying to fill their shoes.”
His coach, longtime Tigers head coach Vince Culicerto, couldn’t resist getting a little dig in at his star linebacker using one of those cousins. But he also admitted Pinardo is among the top linebackers he has coached at the school.
"He can’t hold Cody Frye’s shoes” Culicerto said, looking toward his linebacker, smiling. “That’s just a family joke there. No, he’s one of them (Shady’s top linebackers). He fits right in there.”
Shady Spring has had no shortage of outstanding linebackers over the years.
“We had a lot of boys – (Haven) Chapman (2019) to (Tyler) Harper (2013). I can go on forever. Cody Frye, boys who made a pile of tackles and got after it. We know linebacker is an important part and we put our best there.”
It’s another lesson that Pinardo took from those teams of yesterday, something he would like to usher in today.
“They were family,” he said. “They were probably the closest group of people I’ve ever seen go through Shady. They were all brothers. They hung out together 24-7. Anything they did they did as a team. That’s huge when it comes to football. We all try to hang out as much as we can in school with Covid times still going on. We weren’t able to hang out as much as we wanted. Going into this year we all hung out through the summer, at all of our workouts.”
Culicerto said he knew Pinardo was going to be one who will be mentioned among the great linebackers to come through the school when he was a sophomore, and he has lived up to those expectations.
“Oh, no doubt and more,” Culicerto said. “This year is going to be the icing on the cake where he gets even better on things. He learned a lot. And some of them were hard lessons. Hopefully he has a big year.”
A tough lesson came during the Tigers' 2019 playoff season when Pinardo and Caleb Whittaker were youngsters starting with the likes of Haven Chapman at linebacker on what was statistically one of Shady Spring’s best defenses.
“I weighed 165 my sophomore year and was the smallest guy on the field,” Pinardo said. “You’re looking around at all these guys who are towering over you and you’re getting plowed every game. Some of those hard hits taught (me) how to get around linemen and different people trying to block you. Try to play smarter and faster than they are to be good at your spot.”
But it’s not just speed. Determination plays a part in his success.
“One thing about him is he doesn’t quit,” Culicerto said. “This is going to be his third year starting, he got to start as a sophomore when we made a playoff run, so he’s got a lot of experience. He never gives up on a play. A lot of his tackles are effort and heart and staying after the ball.”
He said his mentality is simple, but effective.
“Keep going, no matter what happens,” Pinardo said. “The ball is not dead until the whistle blows. You have to have the mentality of no matter what happens I have to get to the ball and the ball needs to be mine.”
Pinardo said he has attended camps and remains a determined student of the game trying to improve heading into this season. That seems like a big ask, considering he averaged 16.7 tackles a game.
“No matter how good you are you can get better,” Pinardo said. “People that are going DI (Division I) in these camps and know they are getting a full ride, are still learning stuff. That means I can still learn stuff. Nobody is perfect out here, you just have to learn everything you can.”