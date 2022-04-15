Shady's Keffer signs for acrobatics, cross country at Fairmont State

Raleigh County has served as a bit of a pipeline for the Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling program.
Add Ryen Keffer to the list.
The Shady Spring senior signed her letter of intent on Friday not only for acrobatics, but also cross country with the Falcons.
Several area athletes have signed with the program in recent years. The current roster includes a pair of Woodrow Wilson alumni in Taylor Openlander and Reghan Mollohan.
Fairmont has one of the nation's top acrobatic programs. Ranked seventh in the nation, the three-time reigning Mountain East Conference champions will compete in the NCATA National Championships beginning April 28 in Eugene, Ore.
Keffer wants to be part of that type of success next season.
"It's definitely exciting because hopefully next year they'll get to go back to nationals, and I think they will because they have signed on a ton of new people," Keffer said. "They're all really good."
"I'm more of a tumbler, but I did cheer for a while so I'm OK at basing, too," she added. "It just depends on what they need me to do. I'll do whatever."
Keffer got started in gymnastics at age 5 and is a member of the successful Flipstarz Gymnastics organization. She credited the work of her coaches, including Chelsi Webb, for getting her ready for the next level.
"All of my coaches have been very invested in me," Keffer said. "Chelsi has put so much time and effort and tears into me and it's showed."
Keffer, who plans to major in nursing, also considered West Virginia Wesleyan, Glenville State and Bluefield State. She said she decided on Fairmont because it provided her the best option to compete in both acrobatics and cross country.
"I really like their campus," she said. "I liked Glenville's campus, too, but Fairmont's campus was just so modern and it just seems like a really nice town to be in."
As for cross country, Keffer made her debut in the sport last fall and was successful, placing sixth in the Class AA Region 3 meet to qualify for the state tournament.
"It was different," Keffer said. "I really didn't expect to have that outcome at regionals or the outcome I had at states (25:06.82), really, just because it was my first year and those trails are insane."
"Cross country is just so different from acro, and I really just want to do acro because a ton of the girls I do gymnastics with love it," she added. "And then cross country was just a new opportunity so I was like, 'Well, I'll do both.'"
Keffer is also a versatile athlete on the Shady Spring track team. Fairmont State does not have a track and field program.
