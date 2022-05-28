Shady wins Game 3, advances to state tournament

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Defying the odds and again rallying from a deficit, the Shady Spring Tigers secured a state tournament berth on Saturday evening with a 6-5 road win over the Bluefield Beavers in the Class AA Region 3 championship game at Bowen Field.
Hits were hard to come by for both squads on a cool but dry day at Charles A. Peters Ballpark. Shady Spring (26-9) got three of its eight hits in the seventh inning, while the Beavers ended with five hits, three of them going for extra bases.
“I knew we could do it,” said Shady Spring head coach Jordan Meadows. He said about the series with Bluefield, “It’s a perfect matchup. They’re good, we’re good. We won Game 3 by one run. I’ll take it, any day.”
Things fell in place early for the Tigers. Jacob Meadows led off with a single and scored on a wild pitch. Josh Lovel gave Shady a 2-0 lead when Adam Richmond walked with the bases loaded.
Bluefield (20-8) had three errors in the game, one in each of the first three innings. The Beavers bounced back to take the lead 3-2 in the third as a result of a two-out triple by senior Kerry Collins that plated two teammates.
The Tigers turned the tables again in the last two innings. Bluefield left-hander Ryker Brown battled, tossing 25 pitches in the sixth frame alone. His pitch count reached 104 when he left the mound in the seventh.
Shady Spring took a 4-3 edge in the sixth on a two-RBI hit by Evan Belcher, then added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Belcher said, “I popped two out before that. My buddy Jay Meadows said, ‘Stay down on the ball and drive it.’ And that's exactly what I did. Luckily it got in the gap and we scored two.”
The Beavers attempted a final comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Bryson Redmond led off with a double, and came home on Hunter Harmon’s single.
Collins and Brown then drew walks to load the bases, and Harmon narrowed the gap to a single run when he scored after Ryan Harris smacked a long sacrifice fly into foul territory adjacent to left field.
The Tigers ended it when right fiedler Tyler Mackey snagged Will Youther’s fly ball for his sixth and final putout in the outfield.
“The last ball took forever to come down,” Mackey said. “I know I’m catching it. I’m not dropping it. To go to states? I’m not dropping that ball.”
David Young was the winning pitcher, striking out seven Beavers in a complete-game effort.
Young said, “That was one tough baseball team we just played, and I’m just happy we were able to do it, and come out on top.”
Jordan Meadows said, “David’s always going to throw strikes. … He may not throw the hardest, but the kid’s a stud. We call him Ice Man, Ice Man Young. … He gets the job done when we need him to.”
Brown said about Saturday's result, “It’s just part of it. It’s baseball. They’ve got a good team, and so do we. We just came up a little short.”
Head coach Jimmy Redmond said, “When you get knocked down, you’ve got to get up,” Redmond said. “You learn a lot through playing sports, a lot of life lessons from sports. And this is just a hard one.”
“Shady’s deserving,” he said. “They battled, and we battled. It was just three good baseball games. They (Shady Spring) deserve to go to Charleston.”
Collins said, “I expected this to be a close game again, and it was going to come down to who could make plays. … They just had a few more hits for us.”
Young said, “I knew we were going to win that game, no matter what the score was. … We play with heart, every single game. We do our best, whenever we walk out on the field.”
Mackey said, “We’ve been the underdog. Nobody expected us to beat Indy (in the sectionals). Nobody expected us to beat Bluefield. But look where we’re at. We’re on Bowen Field, with the regional plaque in our hands.”
“I mean, we’ve already proved them wrong twice. Why not two more times? Why not? Let’s have another plaque!”
At Bowen Field / Peters Ballpark
Shady Spring …… 200 002 2 — 6 8 1
Bluefield …………. 102 000 2 — 5 5 3
David Young and Tyler Reed. Ryker Brown, Davis Rockness (7) and Bryson Redmond.