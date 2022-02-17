Ahead of what he said would be the biggest home game of his career, Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson couldn’t have been any more disappointed in what he saw happen against visiting Princeton, a solid Class AAAA team.
Shady won the game, and won it relatively handily at 89-70, but let a huge lead slip away in the second half.
They were roundly and soundly defeated on the glass.
And the most egregious disappointment: Shady Spring gave up 70 points.
It was not the way Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring (18-1) had hoped to go into Saturday afternoon’s 1:30 p.m. game against No. 1 Logan. That game, for all intents and purposes, is for the top seed in the state tournament if both would make it, and Logan is the only team that dealt Shady a loss this season.
“I sure as heck wasn't looking over tonight,” Olson said. “These guys can talk the talk and say they aren’t looking forward, they said it, but they sure didn’t act like they weren’t looking forward to Saturday. It was embarrassing to the way we approach the game. I’m embarrassed. I don’t even want to watch the film. We have some things to address.”
Princeton coach Robb Williams was overly pleased with the way his team sustained an early Shady barrage and was able to get back in the game.
“They came out, as expected, very aggressive and they wanted it a little more than we did in the first half,” Williams said. “In the second half we settled down and I think we played them even. I was very happy with the work after. We settled down but against a team like that you can’t have a down time."
Olson tried flipping the switch early and started pulling players at intervals when he wasn’t happy with something a player had done.
Ammar Maxwell was first on the list for not getting up on his man.
“He said I wasn’t up enough (on defense), I wasn’t pressuring them. That is not the kind of team we are and that’s not going to get us to states,” Maxwell said. “He really got into me. It kind of fired me up. I just wanted to do what was right for the team and what is right for him.”
He did just that.
A rejuvenated Maxwell, one of the top long-range shooters on the team, had a 3 and five points on an 8-0 run to start the game, a 3 that made it 11-3 and a four-point play, which is becoming his specialty with four this season, and his assault helped Shady build a 26-12 lead after one.
“That’s why they are No. 1 or 2, whatever it is, they have a multi-faceted team,” Williams said. “I changed the defense up a couple times and we left a couple of those guys open, and they hit open 3s. They are a quality team. When they had open shots, they didn’t miss.”
Along with Braden Chapman, who has been on fire the past three games, the duo combined for 34 points, 17 each, to help the Tigers go up 51-33 at the half.
Still, it wasn’t what Olson wanted to see.
“It’s not the way we play, it’s not the way we are supposed to play the game of basketball, it’s not the way we are taught, it’s not the way we practice, and it is definitely not the way I thought we would play tonight,” Olson said. “Disappointed. A lot of breakdowns. I thought they were just out there playing basketball; they weren’t really in unison. Call it what you want, maybe they were looking ahead to Saturday. We addressed it before the game. We gave up 70 points. I can’t remember the last time we gave up 70 points. It’s inexcusable. I have the utmost confidence in my team that they are going to fix it before Saturday’s game."
The last time Shady surrendered 70-plus was in a 77-42 loss to AAAA No. 1 Morgantown at the Armory April 2, 2021.
Princeton cut into the Shady lead in the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.
“They are a good shooting team,” Williams said. “The fact is they were hitting. They had what, 89? But I would have taken 70 and I would have liked our chances.”
Olson said he tried to leave his players in a good frame of mind before they left Thursday night.
“I addressed the guys, we had a good come to Jesus meeting after the game and we ended on a high note,” Olson said. “They know what they could have done better. I could have made some adjustments, but I choose to let them play through it.”
Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell each had 24, that 24 a new career-high for Maxwell. Cole Chapman had 17 and Jaedan Holstein had 12.
Chase Hancock and Kris Joyce each had 18 for the Tigers.
Princeton has a huge game Saturday when it travels back to Raleigh County for a sectional matchup with Woodrow Wilson.
Princeton
Davon Edwards 1 0-0 3, Aiden Ash 3 11-2 7, Chase Hancock 6 3-4 18, Kham Hurte 3 0-0 8, Grant Cochran 1 2-2 4, Kris Joyce 6 4-5 18, EJ Washington 2 0-0 4, Gavin Stover 0 0-0 0, Jon Wellman 2 4-4 8. TOTALS: 24 14-17 70
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 8 6-7 24, Cole Chapman 4 8-8 17, Jaedan Holstein 5 2-3 12, Cam Manns 1 1-2 4, Ammar Maxwell 6 6-7 24, Sam Jordan 1 3-4 5, Gavin Davis 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 27 27-33 89.
P 12 21 23 14 — 70
SS 26 25 22 16 — 89
3-point field goals – P: 8 (Edwards 1, Hancock 3, Hurte 2, Joyce 2).SS: 8 (B. Chapman 2, C. Chapman 1, Manns 1, Maxwell 4) Fouled out – P: Joyce, Washington. SS: Manns