The first week of November is always a marathon for high school volleyball teams. Even powerhouse Shady Spring is not immune to a little fatigue.
"We sort of got off to a slow start, but we've played a lot this week, I'll be honest," Williams said. "We're pretty tired. We've been out till 9:30 almost every night, and so yesterday (Friday) at practice everybody was pretty tired.
"We went home, we told them to rest, but you could tell you had to push them a little bit this morning."
Tired or not, 15 sets of sectional and regional volleyball turned out the same way the Tigers have gotten used to.
Shady eliminated PikeView with a 3-0 sweep in the semifinals, then did the same to Herbert Hoover to claim a fourth straight Class AAA Region 3 championship and berth into next week's state tournament.
The Huskies also advanced to the tournament, set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Shady was unable to pull away in the opener and was in danger of dropping its first set to a Region 3 team since 2018. But the Tigers did enough to pull out a 25-22 win.
"That was a good game for them to get started," Williams said. "Yeah, it went a little slow, but that's exactly what we needed to do. We took care of business. That first (set) I was a little worried, but like they've done all year it seems like they try to lock it in after 20 (points) and they do a great job. And the last two sets they took care of business."
The next two sets saw a return to normalcy.
Shady jumped to an 8-2 lead in the second set and extended it to 10-2 after a Herbert Hoover timeout. After going ahead 14-7, the Tigers outscored Hoover 11-4 the rest of the way to take the set 25-11.
The final set was nearly the same. Shady again closed it out with an 11-4 run for a 25-10 victory.
Shady advanced with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-8 semifinal win over PikeView.
The Huskies swept Section 2 champion Wyoming East but the Warriors made them earn it. After a 25-12 Hoover win in set one, the Warriors gave the Huskies fits before the last two sets went to Hoover, 25-22 and 25-21.
