Shady will try to take down champion Charleston Catholic

Shady Spring girls soccer coach Joey Beckett is well aware of Charleston Catholic's reputation. But he also caught a glimpse of what the Irish can do while watching them on film.
"One (player) was right on the midfield over in this corner (motioning), kicked it and it went out of sight on the camera, but when it comes back in, it just nicks under the crossbar and scores," he said, incredulously.
That doesn't mean Beckett's players will be intimidated when they take on the Irish Tuesday night for the Class AA-A Region 3 championship at Schoenbaum Stadium in Charleston. The game will be played 30 minutes after the boys game between PikeView and Charleston Catholic that will start at 5 p.m.
The Irish (16-5) are the two-time defending state champions and have played in the last seven state championship games. They won two straight in 2014 and 2015 and lost the next three before their current streak of state titles.
It's not hard to see what they do well.
Shady (7-7-1) is coming off Saturday's 3-1 win over Bluefield for the Region 3, Section 1 championship. The Tigers outscored the Beavers and PikeView 8-2 in two tournament games.
Charleston Catholic advanced by defeating Pocahontas County 9-1 for the Section 2 championship on Saturday, two days after beating Nicholas County 6-0 in the semifinals.
The Irish have outscored their opponents 75-14. Three players have scored double-digit goals — Claire Mullen (18), Shannon Karr (16) and Annie Cimino (14). Keeper Katherine Skinner has made 45 saves this season and is averaging 2.3 per game.
"Very tough (game). That one's going to be a little bit different," Beckett said. "We're going to have to change our game plan a little bit for that one, I think. We're going to go down there and give it a good one. We'll do all we can."
The Tigers' sectional championship was their first since 2011, when they went on to win the Region 3 title and play in the state tournament. Izzy Workman had three of Shady's eight goals in the sectional.
Shady did not allow a first-half goal in the tournament.
"Everything," Beckett said. "They're just good. They're accurate and they pass the ball well. They are very well coached. They've got a lot of players that play well."
Tuesday's winner will advance to the state tournament scheduled for Nov. 5-6 at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber