Shady Spring opened Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 play Monday night in hopes of a historic run to a state boys basketball title.
What the No. 3-ranked Tigers did not want was to become a historic victim of a monumental postseason upset at the hands of PikeView inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Powered by a relentless defense and a third quarter explosion, Shady Spring easily prevented the upset and mauled the Panthers, 70-38.
After missing their chance at a trip to the state tournament last year due to the COVID shutdown, Tigers head coach Ronnie Olson had some butterflies prior to the sectional clash.
"I was a nervous wreck all day," Olson admitted. "Probably more nervous than any first round game. Mainly because this is a culmination of two years. Just to get through this game, obviously, guarantees us a shot at the regionals, but this win felt good, The boys were ready tonight."
After dropping both regular season games by large margins, the Panthers came ready to play. Coupled with a sluggish start offensively for the Tigers, PikeView trailed by just four points after the first eight minutes.
While the upset was clearly within the reach of the Panthers, Olson did not feel his team was in danger.
"I wasn't really worried about (the upset) because the guys weren't overlooking anyone. The Independence game to end the season kinda woke us up. I knew the guys were locked in. You just worry about things like the venue, could we shoot here, would we get in foul trouble, things you really can't control."
Shady Spring (10-2) could control the defensive effort and the Tigers clamped down in the second quarter. Offensively however, the Tigers were still sputtering.
When the halftime horn sounded, Shady Spring led 26-14, but PikeView was still within arm's reach of an upset.
"I was a little frustrated because we were only up 12 and we felt like we should have been up by more. Give PikeView credit, they had a good game plan. We still took good shots in the rhythm of the offense though. That is a credit to Cam (Manns) and Ammar (Maxwell), as well as Jaedon (Holstein) who roamed all over the glass."
The Panthers opened the second half on a 6-3 run to cut the lead back to single digits with 6:15 in the third quarter to give PikeView hope.
Over the next six minutes, Shady ran over the Panthers like a runaway coal truck and destroyed any hope of an upset.
"The one thing we did control was the defensive side of the ball, especially after the first quarter," Olson said. "I just loved our intensity rebounding and on the defensive end. In tournament games, that is what is going to get you through."
Back-to-back buckets from Manns restored the double digit lead before two free throws from Jacob Colson trimmed the lead back to 11 points.
PikeView (6-11) would get no closer as Shady dropped the hammer on the Panthers by ending the quarter on a 26-2 run to put them game completely out of reach.
"I just told them I wasn't happy with (the first half) and they shouldn't be happy with it. We didn't control the tempo. What we do though is we wear on people and we have seen it over the course of the season," Olson said. "We will get going offensively, so we just keep plugging with our defense and rebounding."
A bucket to start the fourth quarter completed a 20-0 run over a three minute span to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 37 points.
"It is hard to contain us for four quarters. We can go on a 12-0 spurt and before you know it we have a team down 20," Olson said. "Once we took over the tempo, we took control of the game."
Defensively, the Tigers forced 30 turnovers in the win. Offensively they were led by the freshman Maxwell with 15, while Holstein added 14 and had seven rebounds. Manns and Braedon Chapman added 12 points.
Dylan Blake led the Panthers with 14 points.
"This was a good win. A good team win tonight," Olson said. "We are excited for Wednesday."
In the nightcap, Westside survived a spirited effort from Independence who was playing without two top scorers due to Covid quarantine for a 51-50 win.
Leading by six points at halftime, the Renegades (9-5) watched the Patriots (5-8) cut the lead to one point with just over 30 seconds to play. Then a turnover in the waning seconds gave the ball back to Independence, but the game winning jumper missed the mark, giving Westside the narrow victory.
"We survived tonight and that is what I told them. The goal was to advance and we did. We will have practice tomorrow after school," Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said. "I am not making any excuses because (Independence) had to play also, but I hate playing Mondays. Mondays are kind of a hard day to play. We will have a long night if we play like that Wednesday.
Daniel Reed led Westside with 19 points, while Ethan Blackburn scored 11 and Jaxon Cogar added nine.
Zach Bolen led the Patriots with 19 points and Brady Green had 11.
Shady will play Westside Wednesday for the sectional championship. Both teams will advance to the Region 3 co-finals, with the winner hosting its game, while the loser will be on the road.
Independence (5-8)
Jordan James 2, Brady Green 11, Corey Shumate 4, Carter Adkins 8, Logan Phaline 6, Zach Bolen 19. Totals: 20-57 6-10 50.
Westside (9-5)
Jaxon Cogar 9, Ethan Blackburn 11, Evan Colucci 7, Daniel Reed 19, Westley Browning 5. Totals: 22-51 1-3 51.
I 9 8 18 15 — 50
W 14 9 15 13 — 51
3-point goals: I: 4 (Green 2, Bolen, Adkins), W: 6 (Blackburn, Colucci, Reed 3, Browning). Fouled out: None
PikeView (6-11)
Coby Taylor 6, Kameron Lawson 4, Ryan Pennington 3, Dylan Blake 14, Jacob Colson 8, David Thomas 3. Totals: 15-47 6-8 38.
Shady Spring (10-2)
Braden Chapman 12, Ammar Maxwell 15, Todd Duncan 7, Gavin Davis 2, Cole Chapman 8, Jaeden Holstein 14, Cameron Manns 12. Totals: 28-68 5-7 70.
PV 12 2 10 14 — 38
SS 16 10 33 11 — 70
3-point goals: PV: 2 (Pennington, Thomas), SS: 9 (Maxwell 5, B. Chapman, Duncan, Manns 2). Fouled out: None