PRINCETON — In a battle of Tigers, Shady Spring volleyball took home a commanding sweep over Princeton Tuesday night.
Shady Spring used three long runs to beat Princeton 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 behind an efficient offense and service game.
“I think we played well, it’s good to watch them play in a relaxed setting and try different things,” Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams.
Williams was able to get players game experience in different positions and work on different routes to see how they would work.
The lopsided score had some positives for Princeton as Shady Spring are one of the best teams they will face all season.
“I saw a lot of things that I liked, we didn’t give up, we fought through, we took a lot of hard hits that we haven’t necessarily had to deal with this season so far so it gets us ready for when we get to our sectional play,” Princeton head coach Ronald Moreland said.
After a close first 11 points, Shady Spring scored 13 of 14 to win the first set and in the second set had 15 straight points to run away. The third set saw 16 of the first 18 points scored by Shady Spring and they kept the momentum going to not allow Princeton to make a comeback.
The key to the offense was the performance of setter Bradlea Hayhurst. She had over 20 assists and found the correct hitter every time for a simple kill opportunity.
“Bradlea’s been the quarterback of the team for a long team and she knows exactly what we expect and she usually delivers. She’s a great, great player,” Williams said.
The recipient of many of Hayhurst’s passes was Olivia Barnett who had 13 kills. With the power she has it is extremely difficult to return her kill attempts.
“She’s a great person to have on the front row, she’s very aggressive on the front row and when she goes up it’s going to be a show,” Williams said.
Barnett did not have any kills until the final two points of the first set and then in the second set feasted on assists from Hayhurst that could not be stopped with her size and power.
The high-powered kill attempts forced Princeton into many difficult digs that required being in the right spot before the ball was hit.
“We’re learning right now is how to make sure we’re in the right spot before contact is made because once contact is made there is very little time to do anything other than to be there,” Moreland said.
Princeton libero Bethany Burks was diving on the floor to dig numerous kill attempts by Shady Spring and the entire team was doing anything to keep the ball alive.
Shady Spring made it difficult for Princeton to get into their system with the serves that were being sent across the net. There were 22 aces by Shady with Kelsie Dangerfield leading the way with five.
Peyton Lilly and Meg Williams each had four aces while Barnett chipped in three along with two from Hayhurst.
The serves were not just getting points but not allowing Princeton to get very many attacks and sending the ball back over into the center of Shady Spring’s defense which allowed them to run their offense.
“Serving is something everyone’s a little timid about, like that jump serve, but if we can get them comfortable using it than hopefully that will be another weapon we have,” Williams said.
Dangerfield did everything Tuesday night with her six kills and four aces while Chloe Thompson and Williams each had five kills.
When Princeton was able to get their system working, they were able to find a variety of players for the kills on assists from Haylie McPherson. She had 10 assists and one ace for the match.
The teams will meet Oct. 30 in the final regular season before sectionals which gives Moreland a chance to see how his team has improved.
“It was a test to see where we are, we’ve got a month before we play them again so we’ll be able to have a re-test and see how far we’ve come,” Moreland said.