The leak might have come a quarter too late for Independence Saturday afternoon in its Class AA Region3, Section 1 play-in game at Shady Spring. And the Tigers are glad the roof waited to drip.
A leak in the ceiling at the Dave Wills Gymnasium on the visitor's side near the baseline resulted in officials moving the game to the auxiliary gym. Independence did everything it could to overcome a 12-2 Shady Spring start and a 20-8 deficit at the time of the move, but the Tigers finally found their bearings late at pulled out the 37-29 victory.
The win allowed Shady Spring (6-15) to move to the semifinals against top ranked PikeView Monday at 7 p.m.
The leak was discovered with 2:29 remaining in the second quarter, after Shady had taken a 20-8 lead. Lead official Jay Rutledge wasted little time having the game moved over to the gym across the hallway for player safety.
“It was (a strange situation) and it kind of put a wrench in our plans,” Shady Spring coach Tabitha Barnes said. “We’ve been practicing and shooting in this gym, and we went over there, and it was like playing in a different place.”
“Things happen,” Independence coach Mark Cuthbert said of the venue change to the old Shady Spring gym, which showed it can still host an event if needed. “I didn’t even know what was going on when it did happen. I thought one of the cheerleaders might have got hurt. Then they said there was a leak. They moved it over and we had to adapt to it.”
In a total change from the first 13:31 when Shady bult a 20-8 lead in the main gym, the change of courts seemed to affect each team differently.
Independence slowly started to chip away at the lead and Shady went nearly five minutes without a basket between the second and third quarters.
Cuthbert said the new location in the old gym offered a sense of familiarity to his squad.
“The environment is right up on you, in the big gym everybody is real spread out,” Cuthbert said. “That might be more realistic to our gym, and they might have settled down a little bit.”
It was the exact opposite for Shady Spring.
“It made a difference in the game for us, it was a big shift,” Barnes said. “We were just uncomfortable. They just didn’t have it in them. But we finally picked it up at the end.”
In a season, all about survive and advance the Tigers did just that.
With 1:21 left in the game, Independence’s Harmony Mills had a three-point play that cut the once double-figure deficit to three, 30-27. But Megan Hendrick, who had a strong game with 12 points, 17 rebounds and nine blocked shots, had a basket inside and Austyn Barnes made two free throws to take the lead back to seven, 34-27, with 0:4.4 left.
Mills had a pair of free throws with 0:39.9 left but Kylee Barnes and Austyn Barnes combined for three free throws to close the game.
“Megan really came out and stepped up tonight,” Barnes said. “She was the big winner tonight in the game. Without here it would be a different ball game. We’ve been waiting for her to pull out like that all season, but she has gotten better every game. She’s putting in the time and working hard.”
Kylee Barnes added 10 points, Austyn Barnes nine points and Kendra Pizzino six points.
We played real hard all night, we played pretty good defense, the ball just didn’t bounce our way,” Cuthbert said. “It seemed like it happened a lot in close games this year. It seemed like we couldn’t make the key basket when we needed to.”
Harmony Mills concluded her stellar freshman season with a 17-point effort, including 7 for 7 at the free throw line.
“She was our leader all year, and had a terrific season,” Cuthbert said. “We have a lot of girls back, but we have to work. We are going to start this summer incorporating weight training. The middle school has been successful the past couple years and there are a lot of girls interested in basketball and that is going to help program.”
Independence Middle School won the girls county championship Saturday afternoon at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Independence finished the season with a 10-13 mark.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 0 0-0 0, Zoey Bragg 0 0-0 0, Makaila Bolen 1 0-0 2, Harmony Mills 5 7-7 17, Bella Green 0 1-6 1, Lillie Jackson 3 0-2 7, Kamryn Wooten 1 0-2 2, Alli Hypes 0 0-0 0 Totals: 10 8-17 29
Shady Spring
Kendra Pizzino 2 2-2 6, Kylee Barnes 4 2-2 10, Austyn Barnes 1 7-10 9, Kendall Lilly 0 0-0 0, Megan Henrick 6 0-0 12, Gracie McAllister 0 0-0 0, Jenna Webb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-14 37.
I 2 8 5 14 - 29
SS 12 8 6 11 - 37
Three-point field goals – I: 1 (Jackson) SS: none. Fouled out - Jackson
