Shady Spring kept its playoff hopes alive. Liberty's goal of hosting a postseason game took a direct hit.
Caleb Whittaker's 9-yard touchdown run after a botched field goal snap with 54 seconds to play gave Shady Spring a 29-26 win over the Class AA co-No. 9 Raiders Friday in Glen Daniel.
The Tigers (6-3), rated No. 18, still have a shot to crack the top 16 and earn a playoff berth. They will close their regular season Tuesday at PikeView.
Shady started its final possession with 3:15 left to play, and a 30-yard run by Whittaker got the Tigers to the Liberty 17-yard line. A personal foul against the Raiders set up first-and-goal at the 8.
The Tigers were unable to move and Will Harmon lined up to attempt a 25-yard field goal. After Liberty called its last timeout to ice Harmon, the snap was errant and Whittaker was able to scoop it and run. He made a dive to the left pylon and just got in for the go-ahead touchdown.
With no timeouts and 45 seconds to work with, Liberty was unable to move the ball.
The Raiders (5-3) had taken a 26-16 lead with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter after scoring on three straight possessions. Whittaker later brought it back to a one-possession game with a 19-yard touchdown, making it 26-23 with 9:14 to go.
Liberty turned the ball over three times in the first half and Shady took advantage. Harmon's 30-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the first was followed by a 55-yard touchdown pass from Cam Manns to Jacob Showalter as the Tigers took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.
Liberty finally got on the board with Logan Dodrill's 5-yard touchdown and the Raiders trailed 10-6 at halftime.
Shady scored on the first drive of the second half. A 41-yard completion from Manns to Ian Whited put the ball at the 1, and Bryson Pinardo took it in from there to put the Tigers ahead 16-6.
The Raiders got going from there. A 38-yard gain by Ryan Simms gave them first-and-goal at the 3, and Dodrill scored from the 1 on third down to make it 16-12.
Shady punted on its next drive and Dodrill returned it 65 yards for a touchdown to put the Raiders on top 18-12 with 4:58 to play in the third.
A Shady fumble on its next series gave the Raiders possession inside Shady's 30, and Dodrill scored his fourth touchdown from 26 yards.
Dodrill then ran in the two-point conversion — giving him all 26 Liberty points — to make it 26-16.
Dodrill finished the night with 113 yards on 26 carries.
Manns threw for 197 yards for the Tigers.
Shady's game at PikeView will start at 6 p.m.
The Raiders will visit Wyoming East next Friday to conclude their regular season.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
SS 3 7 6 13 — 29
L 0 6 12 8 — 26
First quarter
SS: Will Harmon 30 FG, :25.
Second quarter
SS: Jacob Showalter 55 pass from Cam Manns (Harmon kick), 7:47.
L: Logan Dodrill 5 run (run failed), 3:50.
Third quarter
SS: Bryson Pinardo 1 run (run failed), 10:09.
L: Dodrill 1 run (run failed), 6:12.
L: Dodrill 65 punt return (run failed), 4:58.
Fourth quarter
L: Dodrill 26 run (Dodrill run), 10:30.
SS: Caleb Whittaker 19 run (Harmon kick), 9:14.
SS: Whittaker 9 run (run failed), :56.