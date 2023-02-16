Typically, when a team gets a big dunk late in a tight game, that squad feeds on that energy to go on a game-altering run.
The reverse happened Thursday night in the Raleigh County rivalry between Woodrow Wilson and Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring.
After Woodrow Wilson’s Braydon Hawthorne snuck along the baseline for a slam dunk that gave the Flying Eagles a 45-43 lead, Shady Spring responded with an 18-0 run that spanned over four minutes and all but ended the game when the smoke cleared with the Tigers ahead 61-43 with 2:13 remaining.
Shady went to win 67-55.
“I thought we should have gotten a spark but that just shows you the maturity of Shady’s team,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said. “That wasn’t anything but two points and that’s the way they read it. and it just made them play that much harder.”
And that was the turning point thanks to Shady Spring falling back on its old partner defense.
Several turnovers led to leak out layups or fast break points.
Ammar Maxwell started the run with back-to-back baskets, Braden Chapman had a free throw and then a two, Cole Chapman scored on a layup, Cam Manns hit two free throws, Braden Chapman scored again going to the rim and Manns hit a 3 in front of another Cole Chapman basket.
Totaled up it was an 18-0 game-changing run.
When Coby Dillon finally stopped the run with a 3, Manns answered with his own as if to put the finishing touches on a game that had been nip-and-tuck for three-plus quarters.
“I thought Shady put it in another gear in that four- or five-minute stretch and I thought our gear went to low,” Kidd said. “I thought we got a little tired and they turned it up, they went int a different gear and that was the difference in the game.”
It might have been that Shady got its spark a little earlier when Braden Chapman was hit with a technical foul late in the third quarter. After Elijah Redfern made both free throws to give the Flying Eagles a 41-35 lead, Chapman scored two straight baskets on runouts after steals and Jack Williams scored to tie it at the end of three quarters.
“It did (give Shady a spark), but I felt it was unnecessary,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. “Braden and I talked about it. We were going on a run before he got the technical. He’s got to worry about what he can worry about and not what he can’t. We can’t worry about officials and things outside the game of basketball. There is nobody in West Virginia that’s going to change an official’s mind on calls. I’m the coach and I worry about that. We did feed on that, and we got onto Shady Spring basketball.”
“Looking back right now, yes (it gave the team a spark),” Chapman said. “Everything was kind of slow and there was no energy. I felt like that tech kind of brought the crowd into it, brought the team together and we got the W.”
In the fourth quarter, Zyon Hawthrone gave the Flying Eagles a 43-41 lead and after Jaedan Holstein tied it, Hawthorne had the dunk that gave Woodrow Wilson its final lead.
Both coaches pointed to the physical nature of the game.
“I’m proud of them,” Olson said of his squad. “Down at the state tournament you’re not going to beat teams by 20 or 30 points. To come in here (against) one of the best guards in the state (in Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern), he does a good job controlling his offense, controlling his team. He’s one of the best guards in the state. I truly believe that, and I’ve always felt like that. I felt like if we kept throwing guys at him, we could wear him down. We know their offense goes through Redfern. It’s hard for NBA players to take that load and we felt if we could wear him down, we could get some turnovers late in the third and the fourth and that’s when our run started.”
The Tigers continually switched men on Redfern between Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman and Manns.
“That’s what they do,” Kidd said. “We told our kids they were going to turn it up a notch and we had to be ready. We had to show poise. I thought we got a little bit tired. Any time you have three good defenders they can run at (Redfern) it has to wear out a guard who has to score a lot for us. I thought they did wear him down.”
Redfern still had 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Woodrow Wilson. Coby Dillon had 14 points and Jaylon Walton had 10. Redfern and the two Hawthornes, sophomore Braydon and freshman Zyon, played all 32 minutes in the game.
Manns, who has four 20-point-plus games in the last six, had 21. He had four more 3s and has 20 in the last six games. Braden Champman had 18 and Maxwell had 13.
“That was a hard-fought game,” Olson said. “I’m not into wins and the way we played, we won the game and that’s all that mattered. I don’t feel we did anything that allowed them to take the lead or play like that. It was on me. We kind of let them dictate tempo. The second-half adjustment was to go out there and jump passing lanes, speed them up and that’s what we wanted to do. It was supposed to happen in the third and it didn’t. (Woodrow) did a good job dictating tempo and handling our pressure for three quarters.”
Woodrow Wilson led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and the game was tied 27-27 at the half.
Shady’s game with Logan Friday is canceled due to sickness and injuries at Logan. Olson hopes to add a game next week, and Senior Night has been pushed to next Friday against Class AAAA No. 3 Huntington in the season finale.
Shady Spring’s five seniors finished 4-0 against Woodrow.
Woodrow Wilson honored the legacy of Stratton High School during the game. Kidd, whose parents attended Stratton, said he is hoping to add Stratton players for induction into the Woodrow hoops hall next season.
Woodrow plays Buckhannon-Upshur Saturday on Senior Night for the team’s only senior, Ziyun Cousins.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 8 1-2 18, Sam Jordan 0 0-0 0, Ammar Maxwell 6 1-3 13, Cole Chapman 4 0-0 9, Jack Williams 1 0-0 2, Jaedan Holstein 2 0-0 4, Cam Manns 6 5-6 21. Totals: 27 7-11 67
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 5 0-0 14, Elijah Redfern 9 2-2 21, Zyon Hawthorne 1 2-2 4, Braden Hawthorne 4 0-0 8, MJ Staples 0 0-0 0, Ziyun Cousins 0 0-0 , Jaylon Walton 3 2-2 8. Totals: 22 6-6 55.
SS 10 17 14 26 — 67
WW 12 15 14 14 — 55
Three-point field goals – SS: 6 (B. Chapman 1, C. Chapman 1, Manns 4). WW: 5 (Dillon 4, Redfern 1). Fouled out – None.
